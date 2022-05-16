This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $1,500 If You BBQ With Your Family
Fire up the grill.
If you and your family love to get the most out of the summer by celebrating traditions, this Toronto casting call could be your new cash cow.
Groundglass Casting is looking for families within the GTA to appear in an upcoming grocery retailer campaign, and the only qualifier is having fond memories with your kin.
The call states that participants must be able to recall a particular place where their family has hosted events or gatherings in the past.
Those selected to appear in the ad will be asked to recreate the moment to help showcase what a "meaningful family keepsake" looks like.
Anyone selected to appear in the commercial will receive $750 to $1,500 each for one day of filming, plus an additional $500 if the event takes place at your home or private property.
The gathering or event can be anything from an annual backyard BBQ tradition to a summer camping trip, so long as it is memorable or ongoing.
"We're open to all kinds of stories, so long as they're authentic and involve a specific place where memories have and are being built," the agency explains.
It's worth noting that the project requires no acting experience but rather is seeking real people who are outgoing and comfortable being filmed and interviewed.
Interested applicants must be available for filming between June 11 to 12. Although, you will only be required for one day of filming.
All participants will also need to attend a wardrobe appointment and COVID-19 test between June 8 to 10.
If shortlisted, families will be notified on or before May 30, 2022.
