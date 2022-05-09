A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $4K If You Immigrated To Canada
If you're new to Canada, you could be in for a payday!
If you're a new Canadian looking for some unique work opportunities, look no further than this Toronto casting call and its sizeable payout.
Groundglass Casting is seeking immigrants between the ages of 25 to 50 to appear in a commercial for a financial institution.
The project, which requires zero acting experience, will pay those selected between $750 to $4,000, depending on the use of their footage.
However, it's worth noting that you should be outgoing and comfortable being filmed and interviewed.
"We're seeking people who arrived in Canada as adults, during the past 15 years and are proud to call this country home," the call states. "We are interested submissions from people who emigrated from Asia, Southeast Asia, The Middle East, Central and South America, Eastern Europe and Africa."
The total payout of the booking will include two payments of $75 for a COVID-19 test and a wardrobe fitting, as well as $750 for each shoot day.
If your footage is used in the final commercial, you will receive an additional $1,250, with an extra $2,000 awarded to those photographed for the campaign.
Anyone interested in applying must be available for filming in the Greater Toronto Area from May 25 to 26th.
If you're shortlisted for the project, you will be notified on or before May 17. So, if you don't hear back by then, you can avoid booking off any of the required dates.
"Did you immigrate to Canada? Are you proud to have built a life here? If so, we want to hear from you!" the agency concludes.
