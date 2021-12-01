Trending Tags

Ontario Casting Call Will Pay You & Bae Up To $2,000 To Eat Tim Hortons Donuts Together

Drink coffee, eat donuts, get paid.

Social Cut | Unsplash

If you and your partner have made a ritual out of running to Tim Hortons for each other but have recently cut back to save money, good news, your salvation has arrived in the form of an Ontario casting call.

Groundglass Casting is looking for real couples in the Greater Toronto Area, who are under the age of 60, to appear in a new commercial for the iconic Canadian coffee shop.

The non-union project requires zero acting experience but both you and your loved one will need to be comfortable being filmed.

"We're seeking real duos including couples, friends, and siblings, under 60 years of age, in the Greater Toronto Area who love coffee and donuts. We are open to different types or relationships, including the imperfect ones," an excerpt from the casting call reads.

Anyone looking to apply will be required to attend a COVID-19 test and wardrobe appointment between January 10-11, as well as be available for filming on January 13-14.

However, it is worth noting that you will only be required on one of those days if selected.

If you book, you will receive $75 for the COVID-19 test, $75 for the wardrobe appointment, and $750 for the shoot day, with an additional $1,500-$2,000 waiting for you if your footage is selected.

"Casting Director Andrew Deiters is excited to see some interesting and unconventional looks, and relationships- including siblings, friends and couples," Groundglass told Narcity.

Tim Hortons Commercial

Salary: $1,500-$2,000

Company: Groundglass Casting

Who Should Apply: Any couples who love coffee.

Apply Here

