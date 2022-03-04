Editions

toronto casting call

Ontario Casting Call Pays Over $2K To Ride A Motorcycle In A Tim Hortons Commercial

Calling all bikers!

Woman riding on a motorcycle. Right: a Tim Horton's in Canada.

Dave Goudreau | Unsplash,Mitch Hutchinson | Dreamstime

If you're someone who regularly makes excursions to Tim Hortons on your motorcycle, boy, oh boy, is this ever the Ontario casting call for you.

Groundglass Casting, a Toronto-based agency, is looking to hire motorcyclists, ages 25 to 45, who live in the GTA and Golden Horseshoe to appear in a Tim Hortons commercial.

The non-union project, which pays up to $2,250, requires no acting experience but will need those they cast to be outgoing and comfortable in front of a camera.

It's also worth noting that individuals selected must adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols during the production of the commercial as "it will be produced in accordance with public health guidelines at the time of filming."

If you are chosen, you'll need to make yourself briefly available for a COVID-19 test and wardrobe fitting between March 30 and April 3.

The project aims to film between April 4 to 6, with individuals only required for one day of shooting.

"If booked, you will each receive $75 for a COVID-19 test appointment, $75 for a wardrobe appointment, and $750 for one day of filming," the call reads. "If your footage is in the final commercial, you will receive an additional $1,500 for its use. If filming occurs at your home or place of work, you will receive an additional $500."

If you're looking to apply, you won't want to procrastinate too much, as shortlisted individuals will be notified by or before March 22, 2022.

You must be available on March 23 to be interviewed by the director, if you are shortlisted.

Tim Hortons Casting Call

Salary: $750 to $2250 or more

Company: Groundglass Casting

Who Should Apply: Individuals ages 25 to 45 who can ride a motorcycle and are comfortable being filmed.

Apply Here

