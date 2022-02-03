Sections

Ontario Casting Call Could Pay You Over $2K For Eating A Tim Hortons Breakfast Sandwich

If you love Timmies, now is your chance to cash in!

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

If grabbing a Tim Hortons breakfast sandwich in the morning is a staple of your pre-work routine, guess what? You may be eligible for a job that could pay $2,250.

An Ontario casting call is looking for people to appear in an upcoming commercial for the beloved Canadian coffee chain. All you need to do is be open to eating some plant-based foods.

Groundglass Casting is seeking "outgoing individuals and duos" in the GTA who are open to trying meat substitutes or "flexitarians" who are cutting back on meat for environmental purposes.

"Do you start most days with a sausage farmers wrap? Do you and your partner grab bacon breakfast sandwiches on your way to the ski hill? Do you love meat, but want to cut back? If so, we want to hear from you!" the casting call reads.

It's worth pointing out that no acting experience is required to appear in the ad. However, the listing states anyone looking to apply should be "comfortable being filmed and interviewed."

Applicants will also be required to follow strict COVID-19 safety protocol during the production of this commercial, which will be produced following current public health guidelines.

You must be available for a COVID-19 test between February 17 and 22 but you will only be required briefly on the day.

"If booked, you will each receive $75 for a covid test appointment, $75 for a wardrobe fitting appointment and $750 for one day of filming. If your footage is in the final commercial, you will receive an additional $1,500-$2,000 depending on its use," the casting call adds.

Tim Hortons commercial

Salary: $750-2,250+

Company: Groundglass Casting

Who Should Apply: Real people who are open to trying plant-based foods and love Tim Hortons.

Apply Here

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

