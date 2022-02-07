An Ontario Casting Call Will Pay People $400 To Reconnect With Their Ex
They are also looking for people who want to reconnect with friends or siblings.
Do you often find yourself fantasizing about the one that got away? There is officially an Ontario casting call for that, and it's as wholesome as it gets.
Carly Granovsky Casting is looking for duos who have become distant, estranged, or had a falling-out to appear in a new baking show.
The pairs should fit into the following categories and the call is currently looking for people 50+ (so make sure to call up your grandma!) :
- A relationship that you regret losing
- Best friends who have stopped speaking
- A pair of disconnected siblings
- A friend or ex you'd like to reconnect with
- A former co-worker or neighbour you wish you hadn't lost touch with
Not only will those selected get to reunite with a long-lost love, but they will also get paid $400 each, which is good news for those who left their relationships shaky.
The exact shoot dates are yet to be determined, but filming will take place between February and March 2022 in Hamilton, Ontario.
However, it is worth noting that the deadline for submissions is February 15th, anyone interested will have to act fast.
"If this sounds like you or someone you know, please email your name, location, and story to info@carlygranovskycasting.com."
The title of the upcoming show remains a mystery, but the call does allude to it being on a "Major TV Network," so it's safe to say that whoever is chosen will be a part of something exciting.
Baking Show
Salary: $400 each
Company: Carly Granovsky
Who Should Apply: Duos, 50-years-old or older, who are distant, estranged, or had a falling-out.