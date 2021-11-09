This Ontario Casting Call Will Pay You $1,500 If You're A Woman Who Likes Sandwiches
No acting experience required, just a love of ham and cheese.
An Ontario casting call is offering to pay one lucky woman $1,500 to eat a sandwich on camera in what may just be the role of a lifetime.
According to Carly Granovsky Casting, the project is a digital spot for a restaurant chain and they're looking for a woman, aged 25 to 35, who can convincingly move to a beat and bite into a sandwich.
The job doesn't require any acting experience. However, anyone selected must be OK to eat bread, cheese, lettuce, tomato, ham, and salami. So, if you're vegan, it might not be for you.
The listing also states that social media and TikTok users are ideal candidates.
The advertisement is scheduled to shoot in the GTA area and will require those selected to be available during the week of November 15.
Anyone looking to apply is required to submit two recent photos, their location, and contact details.
The deadline for submissions is November 11, 2021.
Project Sandwich
Salary: $1,500
Company: Carly Granovsky Casting
Who Should Apply: Any woman who is comfortable eating in front of a camera all day.