Cheetos Will Pay You $4K To Rep Its Mac 'n' Cheese & Convince Your Friends To Eat It Too
They're looking for someone to convert the mac 'n' cheese-loving masses!
If you've been going around convincing all your friends to eat Cheetos Mac 'n' Cheese instead of regular mac 'n' cheese, now's your chance to get paid for it.
Cheetos has posted a casting call for two "Cheetos (Mis)Chief Officers" to post about their mac 'n' cheeses on Instagram and convert people to picking them over other brands — through any method of their choice.
Applicants must be 19 or older and can be located anywhere in Canada.
The selected CMOs will be paid $4,000 for four posts on Instagram — two on their feed and two in their stories. No acting experience is needed to apply and it's a non-union gig, but you will have to share your public IG feed, film a video of yourself and be available to be interviewed by the director.
"After a briefing with the Cheetos team, you will be creating your own content and posting it on your social media page(s)," the casting call says. "Don't worry, sample amounts of Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese will be provided!"
Questions on the application include "Are you a fan of Cheetos," "What's your favourite flavour of Cheetos mac'n cheese?" and "How many traditional Mac and Cheese lovers do you think you can convert to Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese?"
Interested applicants can apply via this link, but you might want to make sure you're cooking mac 'n' cheese the right way first!