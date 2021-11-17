Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Money

​Cheetos Will Pay You $4K To Rep Its Mac 'n' Cheese & Convince Your Friends To Eat It Too​​

They're looking for someone to convert the mac 'n' cheese-loving masses!

​Cheetos Will Pay You $4K To Rep Its Mac 'n' Cheese & Convince Your Friends To Eat It Too​​
@raresnacks_toronto | Instagram

If you've been going around convincing all your friends to eat Cheetos Mac 'n' Cheese instead of regular mac 'n' cheese, now's your chance to get paid for it.

Cheetos has posted a casting call for two "Cheetos (Mis)Chief Officers" to post about their mac 'n' cheeses on Instagram and convert people to picking them over other brands — through any method of their choice.

Applicants must be 19 or older and can be located anywhere in Canada.

The selected CMOs will be paid $4,000 for four posts on Instagram — two on their feed and two in their stories. No acting experience is needed to apply and it's a non-union gig, but you will have to share your public IG feed, film a video of yourself and be available to be interviewed by the director.

"After a briefing with the Cheetos team, you will be creating your own content and posting it on your social media page(s)," the casting call says. "Don't worry, sample amounts of Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese will be provided!"

Questions on the application include "Are you a fan of Cheetos," "What's your favourite flavour of Cheetos mac'n cheese?" and "How many traditional Mac and Cheese lovers do you think you can convert to Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese?"

Interested applicants can apply via this link, but you might want to make sure you're cooking mac 'n' cheese the right way first!

From Your Site Articles

BC Casting Call Is Offering $5K If You Have A Super Cute Baby With 'Expressive Eyes'

Does your baby have that star power? :star:

Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime

A B.C. casting call for a commercial just went out and they're looking for some cute-looking babies that are up for the role — and they're offering $5,000 for it.

The job posting said that they are looking to cast two babies. One that fits the description of "a boy or girl baby, caucasian, ages 10 to 14 months, with short, sandy blonde hair."

Keep Reading Show less

Walmart Is Looking For Canadian Shoppers To Be Part Of Its Latest Campaign & It Pays $3.5K

You could be on TV!

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime, Dennizn | Dreamstime

If you love Walmart and making money, the company's latest casting call is probably the perfect fit for you.

On October 8, a casting company posted a call-out seeking Canadian Walmart shoppers to participate in a TV campaign with the potential to earn up to $3,500 per household.

Keep Reading Show less

This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $1,500 If You're A Gamer Or 'Go-Getter'

No acting experience is required!

Sidelnikov | Dreamstime, Eldar Nurkovic | Dreamstime

If you frequently live-stream your video game sessions on Twitch, love working a side hustle or have a knack for snapping incredible photos or videos, then this Toronto casting call may be for you.

A new documentary campaign is scouting creators, gamers and "go-getters" in and around the GTA for a new documentary series. You don't even need to have previous acting experience.

Keep Reading Show less

This TikTok Proves We've All Been Cooking Kraft Dinner Wrong & Missing Out On Cheesy Bliss

We're sure no Canadians find this controversial. 🧀

_nikkigillespie_ | TikTok, _nikkigillespie_ | TikTok

There's no question that cooking and eating Kraft Dinner is pretty integral to the Canadian identity, but a new TikTok suggests we've been cooking it all wrong this whole time.

Rather than follow the on-the-box cooking suggestions — so passé — TikTok user Nikki Gillespie has a gourmet version that blows all other KD recipes out of the (pasta) water.

Keep Reading Show less