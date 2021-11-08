Trending Tags

This Swiss Chalet Commercial Will Pay You $500 To Use One Of Your Holiday Pics Or Videos

That's half a grand for every photo or video featured. 🎄👇🏼

This Swiss Chalet Commercial Will Pay You $500 To Use One Of Your Holiday Pics Or Videos
paje victoria | Unsplash

You can be the face of holiday joy for a Swiss Chalet commercial in Canada. All you need to do is send some of your festive photos and videos to a casting agency in Toronto for the chance to be featured and earn some big bucks.

According to Jigsaw Casting, an upcoming Swiss Chalet campaign is asking people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, and religions to apply. If your footage is selected, you will be paid $500 for every photo or video that is used. So, if you've got a treasure trove of materials, definitely submit as many as you can.

The casting call even shared some examples of the kind of videos and photos they'd like to see — like people playing in the snow, cooking dinner for each other, or reading bedtime stories to children.

"The theme of this campaign is holiday givers, basically, people in your life that do the most to make the holidays happen. We're looking for warm, real home videos that highlight that special person in your life who does the most over the holiday season," an excerpt from the casting call reads.

"Not just moms, wives, husbands, partners — it can be anyone who makes your December! Think joyful, loving, and emotional," it adds.

However, it's worth noting that the advertisement emphasizes young families, LGBTQIA+ households, new Canadians, and people celebrating holidays other than Christmas.

Individuals looking to submit should avoid showing any clothing or backgrounds with logos and keep the clips no longer than 60 seconds and in high resolution, if possible.

The casting call states that the deadline for submissions is November 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Swiss Chalet Campaign 

Salary: $500

Company: Jigsaw Casting Ltd.

Who Should Apply: Real families with great footage of their holiday festivities.

Apply Here

