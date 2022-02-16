Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ontario Casting Call Will Pay You $300 To Be In A Docuseries If You Are A Celeb Look-Alike

Do you resemble someone?

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Casting Call Will Pay You $300 To Be In A Docuseries If You Are A Celeb Look-Alike
Surangaw | Dreamstime

Are people always telling you that you like so-and-so from that Netflix show? Or how much you resemble a particular A-list celeb? Well, now is your chance to cash in on your bone structure, friend.

An Ontario casting call is seeking several celebrity look-alikes to appear in an upcoming docuseries, so if you're twinning hard with Ken Shamrock, now is your time to shine.

According to The Brunch Store, a Toronto-based casting company, the call is seeking non-union talent to play their celebrity match in the second season of Dark Side of the 90's.

Anyone looking to apply will need to be available between February 24 to 26 and February 28 to March 1, as that's when the project is slated to shoot.

It's also worth noting that you'll be required to follow a list of COVID-19 protocols.

"In accordance with production policies, all talent must be double vaccinated by two weeks prior to first day on set," an excerpt from the call states. "Talent must also not have travelled outside of the country for 2 weeks prior to filming."

The show highlights various criminal and other bleak pop-culture happenings of the decade.

As a result, the casting has released a list of somewhat obscure celebs by today's standards, but individuals who were well-known or spotlighted during the 90's, including Maury Povich, Amy Fisher, Rupert Murdoch, and John Langley.

Anyone interested in seeing the complete list of names can do so here.

Selected individuals will receive $300 per day plus $75 for the COVID-19 test.

Docuseries Casting Call

Salary: $300 per day plus $75 for the COVID-19 test.

Company: The Brunch Store

Who Should Apply: Anyone who resembles someone who was big in the '90s!

Apply here

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

black hair salons toronto

Toronto's Black Hair Salons Helped Me To Embrace My Heritage & My Hair

I finally feel heard and accepted for who I am.

Hillary LeBlanc

This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Being born biracial poses some different challenges in terms of finding strength in your identity. I was raised in a single-parent household by my white mom in small-town New Brunswick, living in an apartment on top of a convenience store.

Keep ReadingShow less

These Canadian Cities Are Apparently Among The Best Places In The World To Live In Your 20s

One city even ranked better than Paris, LA and New York City. 🏙️

kwan fung | Unsplash, Etienne Delorieux | Unsplash

Calling all post-1992 babies! Three Canadian cities have just been named in the top places in the world to live for people in their twenties and it might mean it's time for you to pack your bags and starting living your 20-something dream.

The ranking was put together by Confused.com — a finance and insurance comparison site — and considered important factors like average monthly salary, nightlife, cost of rent, cost of a pint, ‘Instagramability' (how many times a city is featured on the site) and more.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Top 6 Sex Toys Sold In Toronto Were Revealed & They're Totally Worth Splurging On

Hey Google, play Good Vibrations. 🎶

@pinkcherryca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Adult toy store PinkCherry recently revealed its top 10 list of the sexiest cities in Canada and Toronto came (pun totally intended) in at number nine. The city that topped the list was Calgary, BTW.

Keep ReadingShow less
canadian housing market

Toronto Home Prices Are Now Officially Higher Than Vancouver & Here's What Has Caused It

While many thought we’d never see the day, it’s finally happened.

Mirko Vitali | Dreamstime, Natalia Bratslavsky | Dreamstime

Toronto is now outpacing Vancouver when it comes to home prices, taking the crown for Canada’s most expensive housing market.

Toronto’s composite MLS HPI benchmark ($1.26 million) edged out Vancouver’s ($1.255 million) in January, according to a report by RBC Economist Robert Hogue. Known for its notoriously pricey home costs, Vancouver has held the title of Canada’s most expensive market for decades — and by a wide margin.

“It’s a stunning development though not entirely surprising considering how hot the Toronto-area market has become, especially since the fall,” writes Hogue. “Toronto’s benchmark price soared over the past five months, including a mind-blowing 4.3% monthly increase — or nearly $52,000 — in January alone. Vancouver prices have accelerated as well, just not to the same extent.”

Keep ReadingShow less