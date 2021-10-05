Ontario Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $3K To Show Off Your Video Game Skills

Ben & Jerry's new Core Ice Cream flavours take cookie dough, fudge, peanut butter and brownie batter, and turn them into an indulgent core at the center of a pint, giving you more of what you love.
Whether you indulge with creamy peanut butter, decadent fudge, gooey brownie batter or chewy cookie dough, you're in for a treat. And if you believe that you can never have too much of a good thing, Ben & Jerry's new digital scavenger hunt will be right up your alley.
To celebrate the launch of Ben & Jerry's Cores they're giving Canadians the opportunity to win a year's supply of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, plus tons of other exciting prizes. The hunt, called #ToTheCore, kicked off Wednesday, August 18 and will run until Sunday, August 22,11:59 p.m. EST.
Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's
To join, keep an eye out on Ben & Jerry's Canada Facebook page each day for your first clue that will lead you to solve a series of puzzles. Once you've solved the final puzzle of the day, you'll be brought to the Ben & Jerry's contest hub to enter your answer, unlock the core and unveil your prize.
Clues and puzzles will change every day, which means each day is a new chance to win some incredible prizes. For more information, visit Ben & Jerry's #ToTheCore page here.
Two lucky players each day will score the grand prize of a year's worth of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, but if that's not you, don't sweat it. There are more than 150 other prizes up for grabs per day, including one or six months of free Ben & Jerry's ice cream, exclusive branded swimsuits, branded swag kits, plus over 10,000 coupons for Ben & Jerry's ice cream.
Everyone who participates will also automatically be entered into a draw for the chance to win a one-of-a-kind Ben & Jerry's parka to keep warm and cozy during the winter months — even while you're eating ice cream!
So flex those puzzle-solving muscles, keep an eye on Ben & Jerry's social pages for clues starting on Wednesday, August 18, and make room in your freezer for (hopefully) a year's worth of ooey-gooey, chocolatey, decadent ice cream.
Ben & Jerry's Core Ice Cream flavours are available at major retailers across Canada, including: Peanut Butter No Bake Cookie Dough Core, Peanut Butter Fudge Core, Brownie Batter Core, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core. Each one sells for $6.99-$7.99.
Win A Year's Worth Of Ice Cream With Ben & Jerry's "To The Core" Digital Scavenger Hunt
Price: Free to participate
When: The hunt starts Wednesday, August 18 at 12 p.m. EST and will run until Sunday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Details: To celebrate the launch of Ben & Jerry's Cores ice cream, the Ben & Jerry's team has worked with clue masters to create fun digital puzzles and experiences that are meant to be enjoyed by everyone — no matter if you're competing solo or with family and friends. Prizes include free ice cream for a year and other exclusive merch like Ben & Jerry's swimsuits, swag kits and a one-of-a-kind Ben & Jerry's parka.
To participate in the contest, keep an eye on Ben & Jerry's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To learn more about the new Cores Ice Cream Pints, check out Ben & Jerry's website.