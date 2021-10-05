Trending Tags

Ontario Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $3K To Show Off Your Video Game Skills

Calling all hardcore gamers!

Ontario Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $3,000 To Show Off Your Video Game Skills
Sam Pak | Unsplash

An Ontario casting call is offering hardcore gamers a chance to show off their skills and win a grand prize of $3,000.

According to Jigsaw Casting, the opportunity is open to experienced Toronto gamers who are between the ages of 18 to 28 and fully vaccinated.

The reality pilot, which is titled PlayON!, will see individuals competing by playing e-sports video games online.

All of those selected will compete in the "development phase of this show," which pays $500 per person for a one-day shoot.

The winner of this contest, who will score $3,000, will then be flown out to Calgary to compete in a live sports playing experience, which includes a chance to meet Olympic athletes and their coaches.

Anyone looking to apply will need to submit a brief introductory self-tape before October 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Gamer Casting Call

Salary: $500 for a one-day shoot, plus $3,000 for the winner.

Company: Jigsaw Casting

Who Should Apply: Anyone who considers themselves a good gamer.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

