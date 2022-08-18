This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay $1,500 To Buskers & Here's How To Apply
Bust out the jams.
If you've ever hammered down a few bucket rhythms or fiery licks busking at Yonge and Dundas, this Toronto casting call could be your calling, dear aspiring actor (or just someone looking for a side hustle).
Mann Casting is looking to hire several guitar and bucket drum players to appear in an upcoming telecom commercial, and they are paying way more than spare change.
The wide-open call is looking for all ages and ethnicities, although it's probably safe to assume that babies are not included in that, no matter how skilled junior is at the skins.
However, you'll want to double-check these dates before applying:
- 11 am, August 22: Self-tape deadline submissions
- August 26: Callbacks
- The morning of September 13 or 14: Mandatory COVID-19 test and wardrobe appointment
- September 15 to 17: Filming (however, you'll only work one day)
If you're wondering who will see this ad, that would include anyone watching Canadian television or surfing the internet. You know those annoying ads you always skip right away? That could be you.
Mann Casting, one of Toronto's most well-known non-union agencies, offers plenty of other opportunities that don't involve music chops.
The agency announced earlier this week that it was looking for experienced farmers in their 50s, and a few months back, they were scouting tattooed women.
It goes on to prove that you don't have to be DiCaprio to land an acting gig in Toronto. You just need to fit the bill, and it's constantly changing.
Telecom Commercial
Salary: $1,500 plus $175 for wardrobe fitting and COVID-19 test
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Guitarists and drummers of all ages