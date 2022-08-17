A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay $3K-Plus To Farmers But Dairy Allergy Might Be A Dealbreaker
Farm dads, where you at?
Do you come from a long line of proud farmers? Do you also like easy money? Well, then this Toronto casting call might just be the launchpad for your acting career (or maybe just a side hustle).
Mann Casting is looking to hire an experienced farmer (age 50-plus) to appear in an upcoming commercial.
The call doesn't specify what kind of farmers are being scouted, but given that one of the requirements is the ability to "consume milk," we think "the kind on a dairy farm" is a safe assumption.
Individuals interested in applying will need to align with following dates:
- August 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Self-tape audition deadline
- August 22 to 23 for callbacks
- September 6 for the wardrobe fitting
- September 8 for a mandatory COVID-19 test
- September 9 and 10 for the shoot date
Payment for the project, which shoots in Toronto, will include $75 for the fitting, $100 for COVID-19, $500 for the shoot, and last but not least, a $2,500 buy-out.
Applicants can't have allergies to alternative dairy products, such as soy and almond milk, to qualify for the job.
Want to jump into the 6ix's booming film biz, but aren't an aging farmer? Don't worry, there are plenty of other opportunities to sift through.
In June, the same casting agency offered tattooed women $1,500 to stand in front of a camera.
Non-Union Commercial
Salary: Approximately $3,174
Company: Mann Casting
Who Should Apply: An experienced farmer (age 50-plus) who is comfortable being filmed