NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto casting call

A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay $3K-Plus To Farmers But Dairy Allergy Might Be A Dealbreaker

Farm dads, where you at?

Toronto Staff Writer
A smiling farmer. Right: The CN Tower

A smiling farmer. Right: The CN Tower

Martin Muller | Dreamstime, Google Maps

Do you come from a long line of proud farmers? Do you also like easy money? Well, then this Toronto casting call might just be the launchpad for your acting career (or maybe just a side hustle).

Mann Casting is looking to hire an experienced farmer (age 50-plus) to appear in an upcoming commercial.

The call doesn't specify what kind of farmers are being scouted, but given that one of the requirements is the ability to "consume milk," we think "the kind on a dairy farm" is a safe assumption.

Individuals interested in applying will need to align with following dates:

  • August 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Self-tape audition deadline
  • August 22 to 23 for callbacks
  • September 6 for the wardrobe fitting
  • September 8 for a mandatory COVID-19 test
  • September 9 and 10 for the shoot date

Payment for the project, which shoots in Toronto, will include $75 for the fitting, $100 for COVID-19, $500 for the shoot, and last but not least, a $2,500 buy-out.

Applicants can't have allergies to alternative dairy products, such as soy and almond milk, to qualify for the job.

Want to jump into the 6ix's booming film biz, but aren't an aging farmer? Don't worry, there are plenty of other opportunities to sift through.

In June, the same casting agency offered tattooed women $1,500 to stand in front of a camera.

Non-Union Commercial 

Salary: Approximately $3,174

Company: Mann Casting

Who Should Apply: An experienced farmer (age 50-plus) who is comfortable being filmed

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...