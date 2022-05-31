NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto casting call

A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $5K Just To Talk About Your Life On Camera

Not a bad gig.

Toronto Staff Writer
A person whispering in a child's ear. Right: Toronto during summer.

A person whispering in a child's ear. Right: Toronto during summer.

scoutthecity | Unsplash, Google Maps

If you've always dreamed of being on television but have no acting chops, this Toronto casting call could be your big break!

Jigsaw Castingannounced on Monday that it is seeking real-life people, couples, and families to appear in an upcoming Capital One commercial in the GTA.

The ad campaign will reportedly showcase the "importance of belief" by spotlighting individuals through a series of documentary-style moments that represent them and their lives.

The agency is looking for people that fit into the following categories: dreamers, side hustlers, single parents, students, and hard workers.

Any adult selected to appear in the non-union commercial will be paid $5,000 each, with kids earning $3,500.

The only qualifier is that you must be between the ages of 25 to 65 as an adult. However, it's worth noting that there is no age limit for kids if you're applying as a family.

You and your family must also live within a 3-hour scope of the Greater Toronto Area.

If you're interested in applying, you must do so before June 10, 2022, at 5 p.m., as that is the deadline for submissions.

You must also make yourself available for a rapid COVID-19 test on or before the shoot date, which is currently slated for a single day between June 20 to 24, 2022.

If you'd like to know more about how to apply, you can take a look at the full self-tape instructions here.

Many people fit into one of the above categories, so give it a shot!

Capital One commercial

Salary: $3,500 to $5,000

Company: Jigsaw Casting

Who Should Apply: Anyone between the ages of 25 to 65 with a story to tell.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...