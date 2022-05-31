A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $5K Just To Talk About Your Life On Camera
Not a bad gig.
If you've always dreamed of being on television but have no acting chops, this Toronto casting call could be your big break!
Jigsaw Castingannounced on Monday that it is seeking real-life people, couples, and families to appear in an upcoming Capital One commercial in the GTA.
The ad campaign will reportedly showcase the "importance of belief" by spotlighting individuals through a series of documentary-style moments that represent them and their lives.
The agency is looking for people that fit into the following categories: dreamers, side hustlers, single parents, students, and hard workers.
Any adult selected to appear in the non-union commercial will be paid $5,000 each, with kids earning $3,500.
The only qualifier is that you must be between the ages of 25 to 65 as an adult. However, it's worth noting that there is no age limit for kids if you're applying as a family.
You and your family must also live within a 3-hour scope of the Greater Toronto Area.
If you're interested in applying, you must do so before June 10, 2022, at 5 p.m., as that is the deadline for submissions.
You must also make yourself available for a rapid COVID-19 test on or before the shoot date, which is currently slated for a single day between June 20 to 24, 2022.
If you'd like to know more about how to apply, you can take a look at the full self-tape instructions here.
Many people fit into one of the above categories, so give it a shot!
Capital One commercial
Salary: $3,500 to $5,000
Company: Jigsaw Casting
Who Should Apply: Anyone between the ages of 25 to 65 with a story to tell.
