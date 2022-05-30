A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $4,500 If You've Got A Cute Baby To Show Off
New parents, where you at?
Are you a new parent looking for extra income? Well, good news! A Toronto casting call is looking for cute babies to appear in an upcoming diaper campaign, and applying is super simple.
Jigsaw Casting is looking for babes of all backgrounds, body sizes, and abilities to be featured in the ad, with the only requirement being that they're 6 to 24 months old.
"Babies should be able to walk, climb, jump, play, bend over or roll and be free," an excerpt from the agency states.
The call outlines that the little ones don't have to be anything but their joyful selves. However, it's always a plus if they have special skills such as "jumping" and "scooting."
The campaign is also seeking parents, ages 25 to 40, who are "playful" and "engaging" to appear in the campaign. Although, it's worth noting that anyone with visible scars or tattoos won't qualify.
If chosen, each baby will be paid $500 to $2,500 depending on usage, with adults being paid $500 - $4,000.
Oh, and the submission deadline for self-tapes is May 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., so don't sleep on it.
If you and your baby are selected, you'll both be required to do a Zoom interview on June 7 or 8, with parents also needed for a COVID-19 test from June 14 to 20.
You'll both need to attend a wardrobe fitting on June 16 and be available to shoot for one to two days between June 21 to 23.
You can find self-tape instructions here if you want to know more about the process.
Diaper Campaign
Salary: $500 to $4,500
Company: Jigsaw Casting
Who Should Apply: Toronto-based new parents with adorable and photogenic babies.