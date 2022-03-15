Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto casting call

Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $1,600 A Day If You're A Tall Jacked Guy

Working on your fitness could be good for your wallet.

Two men working out in the gym. Right: CN Tower.

Two men working out in the gym. Right: CN Tower.

Markus Gann | Dreamstime, Natasha Herbert | Dreamstime

A Canada-wide casting call may be able to pay a year's worth of your protein smoothies, powder and more if your acting chops are as good as your biceps.

Jules Casting is looking for "body builder/MMA/ wrestler type males" of all ethnicities between the ages of 18 and 30 years old for a new series, and they're willing to shell out about $1,600 a day for the role.

So if you happen to have a buff physique and are over six feet tall, you may be able to rake in some serious cash with eight tentative episodes shooting in Toronto from June to September 2022.

The pay rate for the job includes the "ACTRA Union Scale Rate +buyout," and with eight episodes at a predicted pay rate of about $1,600 a day, you could make a sweet $12,800 this summer.

The casting call is for ACTRA and non-union actors, so if you don't have much acting experience but you do have a lot of muscles, you can still take a run at the opportunity.

According to the listing, coaching for "non actors" will even be provided, so don't fret. If you consider yourself a gym rat and not so much an actor, you may still want to apply.

Send in your applications quickly because the casting call ends on March 15 at noon and auditions are self-tape by request only.

Toronto casting call

Salary: Approximately $1,600 a day

Company: Jules Casting

Who Should Apply: Any buff gym bros over six feet tall and between the ages of 18 and 30.

Apply Here

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...