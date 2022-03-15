Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $1,600 A Day If You're A Tall Jacked Guy
Working on your fitness could be good for your wallet.
A Canada-wide casting call may be able to pay a year's worth of your protein smoothies, powder and more if your acting chops are as good as your biceps.
Jules Casting is looking for "body builder/MMA/ wrestler type males" of all ethnicities between the ages of 18 and 30 years old for a new series, and they're willing to shell out about $1,600 a day for the role.
So if you happen to have a buff physique and are over six feet tall, you may be able to rake in some serious cash with eight tentative episodes shooting in Toronto from June to September 2022.
The pay rate for the job includes the "ACTRA Union Scale Rate +buyout," and with eight episodes at a predicted pay rate of about $1,600 a day, you could make a sweet $12,800 this summer.
The casting call is for ACTRA and non-union actors, so if you don't have much acting experience but you do have a lot of muscles, you can still take a run at the opportunity.
According to the listing, coaching for "non actors" will even be provided, so don't fret. If you consider yourself a gym rat and not so much an actor, you may still want to apply.
Send in your applications quickly because the casting call ends on March 15 at noon and auditions are self-tape by request only.
Toronto casting call
Salary: Approximately $1,600 a day
Company: Jules Casting
Who Should Apply: Any buff gym bros over six feet tall and between the ages of 18 and 30.
