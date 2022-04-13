A Toronto Casting Call Could Pay You & Your Family Over $2K Each To Be In A Tim Hortons Ad
Does your family live for the drive-thru?
Most Canadians have experienced the age-old tradition of figuring out everyone's Timmies order right as you pull into the drive-thru lane.
And like most household outings, the staple trip to the coffee shop costs your tribe some money. However, a Toronto casting call is looking to flip the script.
Groundglass Casting told Narcity that it's looking to cast Toronto-based families, who have two kids aged 12 to 16, in a new Tim Hortons commercial this month.
The ad is seeking families with children who play summer sports leagues and often hit up the restaurant while on the road to their tournaments.
If selected, each brood member will receive between $750 to $2,250 each for one day of filming.
"If booked, you will each receive $75 for a COVID-19 test appointment, $75 for a wardrobe appointment, and $750 for one day of filming," the description states. "If your footage is in the final commercial, you will receive an additional $1,500 for its use."
It's worth noting that this is a non-union project, which means no acting experience is required. However, you should be outgoing and comfortable being filmed and interviewed.
Anyone interested in applying must be available for a COVID-19 test and wardrobe fitting between May 9 and 10. The project is scheduled to shoot between May 12 and 13.
Don't procrastinate applying if you think you are a good fit, as those shortlisted will be notified as early as May 2. Just think of all the donuts and coffee you could buy for $2,000.
Tim Hortons Commercial
Salary: $750-$2,250+
Company: Tim Hortons
Who Should Apply: GTA-based families, who have two kids ages 12-16, that love Tim Hortons.