A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $3,500 If You Know How To Play Poker Online
Time to go all in.
Do you have a mean virtual poker face and a passion for online card games? Well, congrats, you're officially part of the latest demographic to qualify for a Toronto casting call, and here's how to cash out.
Groundglass Casting is looking to cast real PokerStars players to appear in an upcoming advertisement campaign.
The agency is seeking only poker players, 25 years old and up, of all "ethnicities and genders" who have "cool, funny, and interesting stories" from their experience in the PokerStars community.
"Whether you're just starting out or you're kind of a big deal at the tables, whether you spend your earnings buying vintage shoes or you met your partner at the tables, we want to hear from you," the call states.
Those chosen will receive $750 to $3,500 for a single day of filming.
If you do book the part, you also receive a total of $150 for a COVID-19 test appointment and wardrobe appointment. As well as a $500 location fee if the shooting takes place at your home.
Lastly, if you're required to travel more than an hour for the shoot, all fees and accommodations will be covered, and you'll receive $350 for the day and $100 per diem.
The project is non-union, so you don't need acting experience to apply. However, you must be outgoing and comfortable being interviewed on film.
All individuals shortlisted for the campaign will be notified by May 27, 2022.
The project aims to film during the week of June 20 or 27, so you'll need to keep your schedule open between that time.
PokerStars Commercial
Salary: $750 to $3,500
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a passion for playing poker online who has a great story to tell.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.