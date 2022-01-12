Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
tim hortons

This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You & A Friend $2K Just To Drink Tim Hortons On Camera

Calling all double-double lovers!

This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You & A Friend $2K Just To Drink Tim Hortons On Camera
@timhortonshhof | Instagram, Dennizn | Dreamstime

If you love Tim Hortons and constantly find yourself stopping in for a large regular or double-double, then this Toronto casting call is perfect for you. The best part? It pays up to $2,000.

An upcoming promotional campaign is offering Tim Hortons' drinkers a chance to make bank off their love for the iconic coffee brand. Groundglass Casting, located at 48 Cawthra Ave. in Toronto, is looking for authentic individuals, pairs, and families across the GTA to appear in a commercial.

"Do you love going to Tim Hortons? Do you and your friend bond over a Tims coffee? Do you and your family have a tradition to go to Tims? If so, we want to hear from you," the casting call reads.

The non-union project requires no acting experience, but anyone interested in applying should be outgoing and comfortable being on camera.

The production will also adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocol in accordance with public health guidelines.

As a result, those appearing in the commercial must be fully vaccinated by the shoot date. They must also be legally eligible to work in Canada.

Anyone selected will be required to take a COVID-19 test on January 24, 2022, with the shoot date set for Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Each booked individual will receive $75 for the COVID-19 test appointment and $500 for one day of filming.

However, if your footage appears in the final commercial, you will receive an extra $1,500-2,000, "depending on its use."

They're also looking for French speakers.

"If you are booked for the French version of this campaign, you will receive $650 for one day of filming and if you are in the final edit, you will receive an additional $420-$2,325 depending on the use," the casting call concludes.

Tim Hortons Commercial

Salary: up to $2,575

Company: Groundglass Casting

Who Should Apply: Anyone who is comfortable being filmed and loves going to Tim Hortons.

Apply Here

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

You Can Get A Massage In A Toasty Warm Snow Globe Surrounded By Nature In Ontario This Winter

It's less than an hour from Toronto!

Courtesy of LMI Yurt Village

Escape into nature and spend a night camping in style with fire pits, outdoor movies and a relaxing massage.

LMI Yurt Village has five snow globe domes and five yurts to be rented for an overnight stay on an off-the-grid farm in Ontario. There are other activities and rentals available during your winter getaway.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Skating Trails Around Toronto Where You Can Glide Through Sparkling Winter Landscapes

Lace up! ⛸️

@talztworek | Instagram, @_bwatson | Instagram

Forget about average skating rinks; these frozen trails around Toronto will have you gliding though enchanting landscapes for the perfect winter adventure.

You can glide through a forest on top of a mountain, or skate around acres of frozen cranberries at these spots.

Keep Reading Show less

The 9 Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Vegetarian Food, According To Local Foodies

Where to eat if you don't want meat. 🌱

@camileadriano | Instagram, @lauraann333 | Instagram

If you're aiming to add healthier options to your dining rotation, or are eating with your friend who doesn't eat meat, these restaurants in Ottawa have just what you're looking for.

We asked Narcity readers via Instagram where to get the best vegetarian food in the city and these nine restaurants were recommended. Prepare to get excited, there's so much more than a simple salad.

Keep Reading Show less

This Easy Hike Near Ottawa Has An Epic Lookout Over a Forest Of Snowy Trees

It's only an hour from the city.

@etran.sfer | Instagram, @joleen_shedden | Instagram

The Eagles Nest Lookout is a popular trail in Calabogie, with a breathtaking view from a rocky cliff, overlooking a valley of trees.

While beautiful and open year-round, this hike gets BUSY during the warmer months. There are often times that the parking lot is full and the path is packed with people in peak season.

Keep Reading Show less