This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You & A Friend $2K Just To Drink Tim Hortons On Camera
Calling all double-double lovers!
If you love Tim Hortons and constantly find yourself stopping in for a large regular or double-double, then this Toronto casting call is perfect for you. The best part? It pays up to $2,000.
An upcoming promotional campaign is offering Tim Hortons' drinkers a chance to make bank off their love for the iconic coffee brand. Groundglass Casting, located at 48 Cawthra Ave. in Toronto, is looking for authentic individuals, pairs, and families across the GTA to appear in a commercial.
"Do you love going to Tim Hortons? Do you and your friend bond over a Tims coffee? Do you and your family have a tradition to go to Tims? If so, we want to hear from you," the casting call reads.
The non-union project requires no acting experience, but anyone interested in applying should be outgoing and comfortable being on camera.
The production will also adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocol in accordance with public health guidelines.
As a result, those appearing in the commercial must be fully vaccinated by the shoot date. They must also be legally eligible to work in Canada.
Anyone selected will be required to take a COVID-19 test on January 24, 2022, with the shoot date set for Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Each booked individual will receive $75 for the COVID-19 test appointment and $500 for one day of filming.
However, if your footage appears in the final commercial, you will receive an extra $1,500-2,000, "depending on its use."
They're also looking for French speakers.
"If you are booked for the French version of this campaign, you will receive $650 for one day of filming and if you are in the final edit, you will receive an additional $420-$2,325 depending on the use," the casting call concludes.
Tim Hortons Commercial
Salary: up to $2,575
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Anyone who is comfortable being filmed and loves going to Tim Hortons.
