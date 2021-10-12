Trending Tags

This Toronto Casting Call Is Looking For 'Real People' This Fall & It Pays Up To $5K

No actors allowed.

This Toronto Casting Call Is Looking For 'Real People' This Fall & It Pays Up To $5K
Zachary Nelson | Unsplash

A Toronto casting call is looking for real people to appear in an upcoming commercial about breaking down barriers in the workplace.

According to Groundglass casting, the project is seeking out anyone 18 years or older who has faced and overcome barriers to employment due to their race, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

Those selected will be asked to share their story and experience to help promote a major job website brand, which aims to create more equitable workplaces.

Anyone looking to apply should do so before the week of October 18, as that's when online interviews and auditions are set to take place.

It's also worth noting that you'll need to be available for a single day between October 31 and November 3 for both a COVID-19 test and a wardrobe fitting as well and a date between November 5 and 7 for the shoot

Those selected will get paid $75 for a COVID-19 test appointment, $100 for a wardrobe appointment (if required) and $750 for one day of filming.

However, if your footage is in the final commercial, you can also receive an additional $2,500 to $4,500.

Project Breaking Barriers

Salary: $750.00 for one day of filming and an additional $2,500.00- $4,500.00, depending on use.

Company: Groundglass Casting

Who Should Apply: Real people with experience overcoming barriers in the workplace.

Apply Here

