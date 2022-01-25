Trending Tags

A Canadian Tire Casting Call Is Looking For 'Diverse' Families & You Can Make Up To $6K

You can get paid to hang out in Toronto!

Toronto Staff Writer
Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime, PGregoryB | Dreamstime

If you've always thought your family is picture-perfect, then this casting call in Ontario is looking for you. Canadian Tire is looking for so many families to be the star of their photoshoot, and the pay is also pretty rad, too.

Based on the several casting calls that Milo Casting put out on their Facebook page, all families chosen for this specific campaign will get paid anywhere between $4,000 to $6,000 each. The rates depend on how many family members are booked for the shoot, so the more, the merrier, right?

The casting call is looking for "real" diverse families of all sizes of all ethnic and religious backgrounds, like Indigenous, Black, Muslim, East Asian, South Asian-Indian, and Jewish families.

Whether you come from a two-parent family with one or more siblings or only have mom or dad as the sole parent in charge, all families are welcome and encouraged to apply.

Have a grandparent who wants to join in on the family fun? They can also tag along for the ride.

Plus, previous on-set experience is not needed to apply. The casting call is "simply looking for REAL loving families that enjoy spending time together!"

Anyone interested must be free sometime either on the week of March 7 or March 14, and be able to come down to Toronto for the shoot.

Ontarians interested in applying just needs to reach out to research@milocasting.com with the name, age, ethnicity, and contact information of one parent, plus a family photo where everyone's faces can be visibly seen (that means no hats covering up somebody's head or sunglasses shielding someone's eyes.) Individual snaps of each person are also great to include.

The email should also have "Project Canadian Tire Family" in the subject line along with what photoshoot you're applying to. Plus, your family name should be included.

Salary: $4,000 to $6,000

Company: Milo Casting for Canadian Tire

Who Should Apply: Any diverse family who actually loves hanging out all together (and can head down to Toronto for the photoshoot that day) can put their names down on the list. Must be in Ontario to be considered.

Apply Here

