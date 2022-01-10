7 Ontario Influencers Whose Authentic Pics Prove Photoshop Isn’t The Key To Beauty

Let me walk you through it - primer, foundation, concealer, setting powder, bronzer, blush, highlight, eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, false lashes, and finally, eyebrow powder.
From what I've experienced however, there's a lot of stigma behind girls who like to wear makeup. I've heard too many times (by both men and women) that girls who like makeup are:
- Superficial
- Uncomfortable in their own skin
- Insecure
And many people often ask:
"Why do you care so much?"
"Why do you wear so much makeup?"
"Who are you trying to impress?"
I can't remember the last time I went an entire week without makeup tbh. I was probably in grade 10. I'm almost 23 now. Ever since then I've always worn make up and it's absolutely become an everyday thing for me and I can't really go without it. It's not that I think I'm "ugly" or have no confidence without it, but I do like my face better when it's done up - it makes me feel prettier and more confident. So going an entire week without makeup is definitely going to be a bit of a challenge for me.
I want to test this "no-makeup" challenge to see how I feel on a day-to-day without wearing makeup. See if it really changes how I feel about myself and my self-esteem. How will I feel at the end of it?
Anyway, I'm rambling... let's see what happens.
Oh and by the way, this is me without makeup and with makeup (please excuse the bleach stains on my t-shirt):
Day 1
Today was incredibly easy since I was at home most of the time. I work from home so I don't really need to see anyone besides my sister, whom I live with, and I mean, she always sees me without make up so no big.
Though, I did have band practice in the evening, meaning I had to see my friends. I caved. Omg, day 1 and I already caved. I put on concealer, did my eyebrows and put on mascara. But that's not so bad right?! A lot less than the usual! Like I can CLEARLY see the difference between my usual face, and my face today, but none of my friends said anything. They hardly even noticed.
Regardless, I'll do better tomorrow. 💪
Day 2
So I totally forgot I had a meeting today. In other words, I had to put on a bit of makeup so I at least don't look dead in front of my bosses. I mean it's a part of presentation right? But you'll be proud to hear that I again only did minimal makeup. Not bad, not bad.
Day 3
So, it's day 3 and I realized, maybe I chose a really bad week to do this "no-makeup" challenge thing. I had band practice again tonight, meaning I put on makeup...yet again. But I was a little more comfortable with it today. I felt less "naked" and tbh, my face felt so free. And not having to take off my false lashes at the end of every night has been HEAVEN.
Usually it takes me about 10 minutes to take off my entire face, from slowly removing my lashes and cleaning them, to using waterproof eye makeup remover, to facial wipes and cleanser.
Not having to remove and clean my lashes has made a WORLD of difference when you're dead ass tired and just want to get your ass in bed. 😴😴 Amen.
Day 4
So today, it turns out that I had tickets to go see a music festival (shout out to all those who went to Fvded in the Park). So ooooooobviously I'm going to wear makeup. Like this is a no-brainer.
So I did the whole shabang, and then some. I went all out and experimented with colours and shades I don't even normally use, like metallic eyeshadow. Music festivals are the ultimate excuse to do whatever the eff you want with your face and not be judged for it.
I completely failed today. But I really don't care. It's a FRIGGIN' MUSIC FESTIVAL! 💃 Girl had shit to do.
Day 5
Alright so it's the weekend now, I'm at a camp where I'll be doing some singing and I didn't bring my falsies or anything, but I did bring some concealer, eyeliner, mascara and eyebrow powder.
I had a friend awkwardly stare me straight in the face for a good 40 seconds and yell at me, "AH HA! Your lashes! Your lashes are different! No wonder you look so different!"
Honestly, I couldn't give two shits about what he said. It's been so many days that I haven't put on my lashes, I don't even care anymore. Whether I have full on make up or not, I'm still confident in the way I look and still defs killed it on the mic. 💁
Day 6
Same makeup routine as yesterday. No shits given.
Day 7
Today, I did my full face of makeup because in all honesty, I miss my fake lashes. I put them on and ahhhh, I felt like me again! 😭🙏
Takeaways
So, not a single day of this challenge did I completely wear no make up... LOL. 😂😂 #Epicfail (Eff me...does anyone even say that anymore? Lol). But whether I wore a full face of makeup or not, it didn't really change how I felt about my confidence. I just really love make up and love the way it looks on me.
Overall, here were my thoughts throughout the entire process:
- I can't go without makeup. Clearly. But I can wear less and still own it.
- I see a lot of people on a day-to-day basis and I simply want to look presentable, not like I just rolled of bed and am tired AF.
- I failed the challenge, but so what? Yes, I like makeup and I did miss putting on my full face with fake lashes, but make up or no makeup, I'm the same person.
- Just because I like putting on makeup, doesn't make me superficial. I enjoy it because it enhances my beauty. My confidence is made up of more than just my makeup. All it does is add that extra boost.
- I'm the only one who really notices if I have more or less makeup on my face.
- IDGAF about what people think of my face with or without makeup.
And my answer to all those who ask:
"Why do you care so much?"
Because I care about the way I present myself. Whether you wear makeup or not, one presents themselves in one way or another (ie. how you dress, how you style your hair, how you clean up). Makeup is just one way to present yourself. I'll be damned if I don't want to look like a complete mess when I'm in a work meeting.
"Why do you wear so much makeup?"
Because I like it and I don't have to give you an explanation. And really, your statement "sooo much" is relative. I could wear more if I wanted.
"Who are you trying to impress?"
No one. Makeup is for me, myself, and I.