Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

7 Ontario Influencers Whose Authentic Pics Prove Photoshop Isn’t The Key To Beauty

They're all about body positivty. ☀️

7 Ontario Influencers Whose Authentic Pics Prove Photoshop Isn’t The Key To Beauty
@spencer.barbosa | Instagram, @lorynnstyle | Instagram

If you're looking to fill your Instagram feed with inspiring, feel-good content, then you'll want to give these accounts a follow.

These Ontario influencers are all about spreading messages of body positivity, authenticity, and self-love to help you feel you feel your best.

Sarah Nicole Landry

Instagram: @thebirdspapaya

Why You Should Know Them: With an Instagram following of over 2 million, Landry preaches confidence, honesty, and positivity through her colourful photos.

Lorynn Steeley 

Instagram: @lorynnstyle

Why You Should Know Them: Steeley's feed is filled with creative shots, gorgeous photography, and plus-size outfit inspo. She describes herself as "your body positive BFF", and her photoshoots and adventures around Ontario are worth following.

Syed Sohail

Instagram: @theprepguy

Why You Should Know Them: This plus-size model knows how to rock an outfit. From preppy leather jackets to modern everyday looks, his magazine-worthy photos will bring some major fashion to your feed.

Danielle Catton

Instagram: @danielleisanxious

Why You Should Know Them: The Sarnia-based blogger's journey began by sharing her experience with mental illness on Instagram. Now with a following of nearly 60,000, Catton uses her posts to talk everything from self-love to anxiety.

Spencer Barbosa

Instagram: @spencer.barbosa

Why You Should Know Them: According to her bio, this girl loves "making people smile". Her bright and cheerful posts are all about feeling confident and focusing on what really matters in life.

Chantal Sarkisian

Instagram: @chantsy

Why You Should Know Them: The Ottawa mid-size fashion blogger has beauty tips, styling advice, and a body-positive outlook. Her outfits and sense of humour will add some brightness to your feed.

Cassie Day

Instagram: @cassiedayyy

Why You Should Know Them: From home workouts to healthy meals, this fitness trainer is all about "helping you become the happiest, healthiest & strongest version of yourself."

From Your Site Articles

This Plus-Size Youtuber Tells You What Trends You Can’t Wear This Summer

Bikini or nah?
loeybug

Although 2017 has become increasingly more focused on body positivity,body shaming 

can't I just wear whatever I want? 

Keep Reading Show less

This Is How Every Girl Contours Their Boobs In 2017

Your-boobs-but-better.
weheartit

If you're reading this, you probably already know how to contour your face like Kim K. But we easily forget the makeup doesn't have to stay on your face.

READ ALSO: Top 20 Lipsticks Of 2017 That All The Girls Are Wearing This Summer

Keep Reading Show less

My Honest Experience: I Tried To Wear No Makeup At All For A Week

It didn't exactly go as planned.
weheartit

Let me tell you straight off the bat right now that I'm a bit of a makeup fiend. The days that I have to leave the house (which is pretty much every day), I put on a full face of makeup, like literally the full shabang.

READ ALSO: This is EXACTLY How Kim Kardashian Does Her Perfect Contour

Keep Reading Show less

8 Influential Millennials In Winnipeg To Watch In 2017

Local and inspiring.

2016 was a big year for Winnipeg. We saw the Heritage Classic come to town, the Goldeyes won the American Association championship, and Vogue gave our city a huge shoutout as an "absolute must-visit destination." But while the rest of the world is finally starting to see how awesome our hometown is, we know it's not necessarily the events, sports and attention that make Winnipeg great – it's the people. And we have well over 700,000 of them.

Winnipeggers keep finding new ways to be awesome. Our city is home to entrepreneurs, artists, revolutionaries and people who work insanely hard to break records, break the status quo or break down barriers. But what makes them even more special is how so many of these people work together to help the community here and abroad.

Keep Reading Show less