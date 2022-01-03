Trending Tags

Canadian Tire Has A Sale On Fitness Equipment If Your Home Gym Needs An Upgrade

There are a ton of space-saving options! 💪

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Depending on where you live in Canada, you may not be able to hit the gym anytime soon. For instance, in Ontario, it was just announced that gyms will be shut down for at least 21 days which may put a damper on your 2022 fitness goals.

If you're lucky enough to have space for it, Canadian Tire is having a sale on fitness equipment so you can upgrade or purchase new items for your home gym.

Given how expensive annual gym memberships can be (not to mention the ongoing closures across Canada), spending a few hundred bucks on a bike or treadmill doesn't seem too bad, right?

Take this ProForm Sport 5.5 Folding Treadmill, for example. It's now on sale for just $799.99 which seems like a lot of money to spend — especially after the holidays — but given that it was originally $2,499.99, you're getting a great deal here! Plus, if you use it every day, you'll definitely get your money's worth.

You can also save 20% on this Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell that's now only $199.99 (originally $249.99). This top-rated dumbbell allows you to change the weight from five pounds up to 52.5 pounds.

This ProForm Smart Power 10.0C Indoor Stationary Bike is also on sale and you can get $500 off the original price. It's now $999.99 (originally $1,499.99) and comes with a free 30-Day iFIT Membership so you can ride along with expert personal trainers through the seven-inch HD touch screen.

If you got Canadian Tire gift cards for Christmas, you can look into getting this Marcy MKB-211 Club Adjustable Utility Weight Bench that's only $79.99. It's a versatile and easy-to-assemble bench that allows you to do a bunch of different upright, incline, decline and flat exercises.

And after a solid workout, you can always relax with this ProFit Mini Percussion on sale for $79.99 (originally $99.99). This massage gun is small enough to fit in a purse, gym bag or backpack.

There's no time like the present to update your home gym. Now until January 6, Canadian Tire is having a sale on fitness equipment including treadmills, dumbbells, exercise bikes and more!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

