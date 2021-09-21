Trending Tags

This Top-Rated Exercise Bike On Amazon Canada Is Seriously On Sale Right Now

You'll save $275. 💸

This Top-Rated Exercise Bike On Amazon Canada Is Seriously On Sale Right Now
Yosuda Bikes, @yosudabikes | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Since the pandemic hit, many of us have had to transform our homes to fit our new realities. For some that meant creating a comfortable space to work from home. For others, it meant turning a corner of their living room into a makeshift gym.

Gym memberships and cardio equipment can be super pricey, but if you're on a budget and reading this, you're in luck! This top-rated exercise bike from Amazon Canada just dropped from $599.99 to $324.69. That's a $275.30 discount, y'all.

It's still a pretty penny, but it probably won't break the bank in the same way most other models might (I know I don't have $2000 to drop on a Peloton RN). So if you've been hoping to get your hands on a decent exercise bike at a discounted price, now might be the time and the place.

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike

Amazon Canada

Price: $324.99 ($599.99)

Details: This Yosuda exercise bike uses a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride at home. You can adjust the handlebars, the ultra-comfy padded seat and the resistance levels. It comes with an LCD monitor that'll keep track of your time, speed, distance, calories burned and odometer, so you can get the most out of your ride. It also has caged pedals that'll prevent your feet from slipping during your online spin class. Reviewers even say it's one of the best purchases they've ever made!

$324.99 From AMAZON CANADA

