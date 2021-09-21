This Top-Rated Exercise Bike On Amazon Canada Is Seriously On Sale Right Now

If you're as obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes and beautiful fall colours as I am, then you'll definitely appreciate anything that'll get you wrapped up in cozy season.
Whether you're shopping for gifts that'll ignite warm and comfy vibes in your family and friends or simply looking to surround yourself in the cutest autumn ambiance, we've found 22 awesome fall products from Amazon Canada just for you.
Kim And Pom Fall Candle In Pumpkin Spice
Price: $29.97
Details: Pump up the spice with this deliciously scented pumpkin spice candle. Reviewers say it smells divine and that it'll burn for a long time. You can also get it in cinnamon bun and mulled cider scents.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine For Pumpkin Shaped Waffles
Price: $28.99
Details: Pumpkin-shaped waffles? For the perfect autumn breakfast? Yes, please. You can make pumpkin-shaped pancakes and hash browns in it, too! They also come in Halloween waffle shapes.
Soft Micromink Sherpa Throw Blanket
Price: $30.29
Details: This ultra-soft sherpa throw blanket will keep you warm and cozy on autumn days when all you want to do is lounge. It's available in 40 colours, so you can match it to the rest of your fall decor.
10 Sets Of Wine Bottle Stopper Cork Lights
Price: $19.99
Details: If you've got some empty wine bottles laying around, put them to use by turning them into adorable little lanterns! You can DIY your own decor this fall with this 10 pack of fairy lights. Each set comes with its own cork that functions as the battery pack and power button. Batteries are included.
Women's Super Thick Wool Socks
Price: $9.28
Details: Get extra cozy with these three pairs of soft and cozy wool socks. You can also buy them in larger packs, if three pairs just isn't enough.
Giantex 5.4-Foot Halloween Skeleton
Price: $119.99
Details: If you haven't already hopped on the viral 12-foot skeleton trend, you might want to consider this slightly smaller (and less expensive) Halloween decor option. This 5.4-foot skeleton has joints that move and bend, so you can arrange it to whatever position you'd like.
S'well Stainless Steel Traveler Bottle With Commuter Lid
Price: $53.33
Details: You can finally put those iced beverages on hold and enjoy a hot coffee now that the weather has cooled down. This 16-ounce S'well coffee tumbler will keep your cup of Joe toasty until the last drop.
Warm White Curtain Lights
Price: $25.98
Details: Make your bedroom glow with this set of 9.8 by 9.8-foot fairy light curtains. It comes with ten hooks that'll help you set them up and you can plug them in or power them with three AA batteries.
Thick & Quick Yarn
Price: $12.11+ (
$18.47)
Details: If you've always wanted to get into knitting, this autumn might be the perfect time to do so. This roll of yarn comes in six colours and is 150 grams. According to the product's guide, one roll will be enough to make a hat, scarf or cowl. If you want to try your hand at a sweater, you'll want to pick up three or four. You might also want to grab a set of knitting needles if you don't already own a pair!
12 Tall Taper Candles In Black
Price: $32.49
Details: If you think autumn is synonymous with witchy vibes, then do yourself a favour and grab a pack of black taper candles. Each pack includes twelve 14-inch tall candles, but they're also available in shorter sizes.
Retro Taper Candle Holders
Price: $28.99
Details: Now that you've picked up some taper candles, you'll probably want some witchy candle holders to display them in! Without a doubt, this set of four will elevate the autumn (and spooky) ambiance in your home this year.
Women's Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket
Price: $28+
Details: Stay warm and cozy with this super comfy polar fleece jacket. It's available in 12 colours and in sizes XS to 2XL.
Stone & Beam Rustic Buffalo Check Flannel Bed Sheet Set
Price: $59.15+ (
$89.27+)
Details: These soft flannel sheets will make it even harder to get out of bed in the morning this fall. This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one or two pillowcases, depending on the size you choose. It's available in eight colours and comes in all sizes from twin to California king.
Braided Cotton Table Runner
Price: $20.51
Details: Amp up the cozy vibes on your dining room table with this 15 by 72-inch cotton table runner. Adding soft fabrics and warm, earthy tones will turn your home into an autumn oasis in no time.
Palm Reader Jewellery Stand
Price: $23.99 (
$25.99)
Details: Embrace the supernatural this autumn with this bewitching palm reader jewellery stand. You can stack your favourite bands or drape your go-to bracelets and necklaces on it.
Women's Casual Lapel Button Down Long Plaid Shacket
Price: $39.92+
Details: If you haven't already hopped on the shacket trend, check out this long shirt jacket in plaid that basically screams fall vibes. It's available in eight colours and in sizes XS to 2XL.
Handheld Milk Frother
Price: $19.99
Details: What even is fall without warm and frothy beverages? Take your chai tea lattes to the next level with this handheld milk frother. Make sure to grab three AAA batteries so you can power it up.
Dried Pampas Grass Reed Decor
Price: $23.99
Details: If you like the look of dried flowers, you'll love this pack of 30 dried reeds. They'll look adorable in your favourite vase or in a wall-mounted planter.
Waterproof Ankle Booties
Price: $64.99+
Details: Booties + Fall = Duh. You can get these super cute Chelsea boots in eight different styles and in sizes 6 to 11.
Autumn Adult Colouring Book
Price: $12.99
Details: Chill out this autumn with a soothing adult colouring book. It has 100 unique designs to colour in that'll keep you entertained all autumn long. Don't forget to grab a pack of pencil crayons, too.
Assorted Artificial Pumpkin Decor
Price: $23.07
Details: Cover your dining room table, window sills and nightstands with super cute autumn pumpkins. These babies come in a set of 24 in assorted sizes and patterns.