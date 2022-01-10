4 Places In Toronto Offering Virtual Fitness Classes For Free Or A Hefty Discount
Just because gyms are closed doesn't mean you have to put your workout plans on hold.
With Ontario gyms shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, it looks like your next sweat sesh will have to be at home. Luckily, a few independent fitness studios are offering free or discounted virtual classes this month.
If you're interested in implementing healthy habits, learning a new exercise or committing to a month-long training program, there's no better time to start than right now! Living in such a huge city like Toronto means you have a lot of options out there.
Here are four places in Toronto that are offering free online workout classes or discounts on fitness programs.
Nuevo Fitness
Nuevo Fitness is a Latinx-owned fitness company that launched during the pandemic. The owner, Liliana Dominguez, tells Narcity she strongly believes fitness encourages positive mental and physical health which is why she wants to provide that feeling to people regardless of their financial capacity or accessibility to a gym.
In addition to free virtual consultations, Nuevo Fitness is offering Narcity readers a 15% discount on training programs with the code NARCITY15. Programs are super affordable as is, starting at just $25.
A Sculpt Body
The fitness company A Sculpt Body, founded by Alessia Scauzillo, has always been online-only. Right now it's running a three-week program for those looking to create a solid morning routine that they can actually stick with.
The program includes access to free live classes, weekly workout schedules, supplement recommendations and discounts and weekly check-in calls. The last part is great because, as we all know, exercising can often be a challenge and a good pep from a pro talk can go a long way.
It's totally free if you sign up for a seven-day trial. After that, it's $15.99 a month but you get 50% off the first month with the code BACKTOBASICS.
6ix On Demand
If you've already been to 6ix Cycle or 6ix Flow and enjoyed the experience, you can continue to sweat it up at home with a free seven-day trial of 6ix On Demand. When you sign up, you'll get an all-access pass to all the spin, HIIT, lift and flow classes the brand is known for.
After the free trial, it's only $19.99 a month which is pretty affordable. Classes offer a variety of instructors, lengths, music and are open to all levels.
Sweat and Tonic
Another physical fitness studio that keeps rolling with the punches is Sweat and Tonic. Despite all the closures, the studio is offering over 50 virtual classes per week (live streamed in 4K!) so you can spin, box, train or practise yoga from the comfort of your own home.
If you're new to the studio, you can try your first live class for free. This offer is for first-time users only and expires on Wednesday, January 12. Once you sign up and activate the offer, you have seven days to attend the class.
