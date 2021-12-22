Trending Tags

A Bunch Of Toronto Gyms Are Shutting Down Until The New Year Due To COVID-19 Concerns

You may have to put your workout plans on hold.

A Bunch Of Toronto Gyms Are Shutting Down Until The New Year Due To COVID-19 Concerns
SpokeHaus | Google Maps, Sweat And Tonic | Google Maps

If you're someone who likes breaking a sweat daily, you should check in with your local fitness facility because a handful of Toronto gyms just announced their shutting down until 2022.

Several of the city's independent workout spots took to social media yesterday and today to announce their plans to suspend operations in light of the province's rising case numbers.

So far, Sweat and Tonic, SpokeHaus, One Academy Life, and 6ix Cycle have all decided to close temporarily, with most suggesting that they won't be back until the end of the holiday season or next year.

Sweat And Tonic announced its closure in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing "After much consideration, due to the rapidly changing conditions and increasing COVID-19 cases in our community, we have decided to temporarily close for the holiday season, starting tomorrow, Wednesday, December 22nd."

One Academy Life issued a similar statement while revealing that their 858 Eastern Avenue location won't be open until January 3, 2022.

"We believe this is the best and safest way forward for our members, staff, and the wider community at this time, as we head into the holidays," an excerpt from the statement reads.

Spokehaus and 6ix Cycle also announced their plans to close down on Wednesday with the latter switching back to virtual classes due to Toronto's rapidly changing COVID-19 landscape.

"[Due to] the current lack of testing access in the city, we have decided to temporarily pause in-studio classes for the holiday season effective immediately," the spin studio said.

This news comes just days after a bunch of the city's bars and restaurants also announced their intentions to close down.

