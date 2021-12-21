Trending Tags

So Many Toronto Bars & Restos Are Shutting Down After COVID-19 Exposures

So many classic spots are pausing indoor dinning.

@bar_isabel | Instagram, @lapalmato | Instagram

If you're wondering who stole your holiday dinner at your favourite local restaurant this year, COVID-19 and the Omicron variant may be the grinch to blame.

A handful of Toronto restaurants and bars are closing their doors for the holiday season due to COVID-19 exposure, and even more, are temporarily closing down out of precaution as COVID-19 cases rise and further restrictions apply.

La Palma, Bovine Sex Club, Bar Isabel, and holiday pop-up bar Miracle Toronto have all closed down due to COVID-19 exposures or close contact within the last few days.

La Palma announced its closure on Instagram on Monday writing "like so many others in Toronto, we will be temporarily closed starting today as a result of Covid exposure. We will reopen once it is safe to do so for both our staff and our guests."

Bovine Sex Club, a live music venue and bar, also took to Instagram Monday to let guests know they will be closed for the week "due to close contact protocol."

A staff member at Bar Isabel tested positive for COVID-19, and according to their Instagram post from December 20 and the Spanish restaurant will be closed until "further notice."

In their statement, the restaurant says the employee last worked a shift on December 16 and apologized for any "inconvenience."

If you were looking to hit up a holiday-themed pop-up bar before Christmas, your options just got more limited.

Miracle Toronto revealed on Instagram that one of their staff tested positive for COVID-19 on their day off and will be closed until "further notice" however, in an updated post, they announced they would be closing for the season.

In their original statement, Miracle Toronto shared that the employee last worked on December 18 and are encouraging anyone who joined them over the weekend to be cautious and get tested if possible.

