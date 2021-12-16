Trending Tags

Ontario Just Hit Its Highest Daily COVID-19 Case Count Since May

2,421 new COVID-19 cases were reported today.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Ontario's daily COVID-19 numbers are the highest they have been in almost seven months.

The Ontario government reports 2,421people in Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19 as of December 16, which is a steep increase from yesterday's numbers of 1,808 new daily cases.

The last time Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts hit over 2,000 daily cases was on May 20, 2021, with 2,400 daily cases.

The last time Ontario reported higher numbers was on May 15, with 2,584 reported cases, according to the Ontario government website.

Ontario announced on December 15 that they would be taking action to strengthen their response against the Omicron variant, which is quickly spreading in regions like Kingston by releasing plans for booster doses and tightening capacity limits.

People 18 years old and up in Ontario will be able to book their booster shot on December 20 on the provincial portal, and individuals will no longer have to wait six months for their boosters as intervals have been shortened to just three months after your second dose.

"Additionally, pharmacies and other channels may provide boosters for 18+ at the three month interval starting Friday,
December 17, 2021 for walk-ins," according to an Ontario government press release.

Capacity limits will also be reduced to 50% "in indoor entertainment venues, meeting and event spaces as well as sports venues with a indoor capacity of greater than 1,000 people, " on December 18 at 12: 01 a.m. for Ontario "to further strengthen its response to Omicron."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

