Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Over 500 For The First Time In Nearly A Month

Ontario has administered over 22M doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Ontario's daily COVID-19 cases have risen again with the provincial government reporting 563 new cases on Friday morning.

According to Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, 314 of the confirmed cases were linked to individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. While the remaining 249 cases are in residents who are fully vaccinated.

Elliott also reported that 129 people are currently in the ICU due to COVID-19 with 117 of those patients unvaccinated or having an unknown vaccination status.

The last time case numbers hit over 500 was nearly a month ago when the government reported 535 cases on October 10. On October 9, 654 cases were reported.

Currently, Ontario has administered 22,585,340 vaccine doses, with nearly 84.9% of Ontarians 12 and over fully vaccinated.

