Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Have Just Hit The Lowest The Province Has Seen In Months
A majority of cases are in individuals who aren't fully vaccinated.
Ontario recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 case numbers in months on Wednesday, with 304 new cases reported.
The province hasn't seen a lower daily case count of COVID-19 since August 5, when the province recorded 213 cases.
There are 304 new cases of #COVID19. 220 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 84 are in fully vaccinated individuals.
Today's numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn.
— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 20, 2021
According to Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, 220 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or individuals with unknown vaccination status, and 84 cases are in fully vaccinated individuals.
According to a tweet from Elliott, 258 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 227 of those people are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination statuses.
Currently, 159 people are in the ICU for COVID-19, and only 23 of those individuals are fully vaccinated.
