Ontario’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Are The Lowest The Province Has Seen In Months

242 people are hospitalized with COVID-19

Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Are The Lowest The Province Has Seen In Months
Elton Law | Dreamstime

Ontario is reporting the lowest daily COVID-19 case numbers in months on Wednesday.

The Ontario government reported 306 new daily cases of COVID-19 on October 13, the lowest numbers the province has seen since August 5 when 213 new cases were recorded.

According to Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, 202 of the 306 cases "are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 104 are in fully vaccinated individuals."

Currently, 242 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19 with 153 people in the ICU, according to Elliott.

What's more, 209 of the 242 individuals hospitalized "are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 33 are fully vaccinated," said Elliott in a tweet.

