Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Herd Immunity In Canada Could Require Over 80% Of The Entire Population To Be Fully Vaxxed

Vaccination coverage in eligible populations might not be enough anymore, Dr. Tam suggested.

Herd Immunity In Canada Could Require Over 80% Of The Entire Population To Be Fully Vaxxed
@wchospital | Instagram, @albertahealthservices | Instagram

According to the country's top doctor, herd immunity in Canada could require more than 80% of the entire population to be fully vaccinated and it's because of the Delta variant.

While providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the country on October 1, Dr. Theresa Tam revealed that because the Delta variant is so transmissible, a "very high vaccination coverage" is needed to offset how contagious it is and move towards herd immunity.

The coverage could need to be over 80% of Canada's whole population, not just the population that's eligible to get doses right now, if the reproduction number — the number of people each infected person spreads the virus to — is around five or six.

"This is not a static estimate but can be different for different communities and populations across the world but certainly even within Canada," Tam said.

The top doctor also wants the country to go as big as possible and get to 100% vaccination coverage if possible, even though it might seem like a stretch right now. "That's what you need to do with a very transmissible variant," she explained.

After provinces announced they would be implementing proof of vaccination requirements, vaccine appointment bookings skyrocketed in some of those provinces including B.C. and Ontario.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

From Your Site Articles

Dr. Fauci Has A Message To Canadians Who Argue Vaccine Mandates Violate Their Charter Rights

"There comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right."

Dr. Anthony Fauci | McGill University, Lance McMillan | Narcity Canada

American physician Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a strong message to Canadians who are unwilling to get vaccinated because they believe it violates their charter rights.

Speaking at a McGill University lecture on October 1, Dr. Fauci said a pandemic is one of the scenarios where certain individual rights need to be given up for the greater good of society.

Keep Reading Show less

YouTube Is Banning Anti-Vaxx Misinformation & The Biggest Spreaders Are Getting Suspended

Over 130,000 videos have already been removed.

Public Health Agency of Canada

YouTube is cracking down on anti-vaccine misinformation on its platform — but not just content related to COVID-19.

The company announced on Wednesday that it will ban all videos that cast doubt on vaccines that have already been deemed safe by health authorities.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Asks Those 18 To 24 To Get Pfizer After 'Increase' In Heart Condition With Moderna

Health Canada is reminding residents that vaccines are still safe and effective.

ETHPnews | Twitter

The Ontario government is now recommending residents between the ages of 18 to 24 get the Pfizer vaccine over Moderna due to an "increase" in related heart conditions of myocarditis and pericarditis.

According to the province, the recommendation is being made by health officials following a recent uptick in cases of these conditions, especially in men.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Science Table Says The 4th Wave Has 'Flattened' But Cases In Children Are Rising

Test positivity is at 2.7 percent, it says.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says the fourth wave "has flattened due to continued public health measures and vaccination but cases in children are increasing" in a COVID-19 projection update on Tuesday.

According to the report's findings, Ontario's COVID-19 test positivity is at a seven-day average of 2.7 percent and vaccination coverage is slowly increasing.

Keep Reading Show less