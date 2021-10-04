Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News
vaccine passport

Nova Scotia's Proof Of Vaccination Starts Today & Here's What Travellers Need To Know​

You'll need to show it in so many places.

Nova Scotia’s Proof Of Vaccination Starts Today & Here’s What Travellers Need To Know​
martinmark | Dreamstime, paulmckinnon | Dreamstime

Nova Scotia's proof of vaccination system came into effect on Monday, October 4, and there are lots of settings where you'll now need to show it.

People in the province who have received their COVID-19 vaccine will receive a digital copy by email, showing proof of vaccination. This document includes the date, time, location, type, brand and lot number of the vaccine.

Residents can also download their proof of vaccination and it includes a QR code to scan on entry to locations.

How travellers from out-of-province can prove their vaccination

If you're visiting Nova Scotia from another province or territory you need original proof of full vaccination records provided by your home province. Paper and digital proof of vaccination are acceptable.

Any digital photos or screenshots must be clear and they must also show your name, the brand of vaccine received and the dates administered.

Where you will need to show proof of vaccination

People are required to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, gyms, cinemas, concert halls and sport facilities. Valid ID may also be requested.

Proof of full vaccination will be required for people who are aged 12 and older.

From Your Site Articles

Most Canadians Support Vaccine Passports, Poll Says, But Americans Are Way More Divided

Surprise, surprise — it turns out people feel very strongly about this issue.

Jessica Girvan | Dreamstime

A new poll suggests that Americans and Canadians are pretty far apart when it comes to supporting vaccine passports in their country.

Conducted by Leger, the survey found that a majority of respondents — of either nationality — supported vaccine passports overall, but they also found a massive difference in strong support and strong opposition between the two countries.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Face Mask Rules Have Officially Been Extended Until Next Year

You might want to invest in a value pack of face masks.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

It's time to stock up on face masks. The Toronto City Council has just approved the extension of mask bylaws until January 2022.

According to a press release, the City of Toronto's temporary mask bylaws and COVID-19 amendments to Chapter 354, Apartment Buildings were officially extended on October 1.

Keep Reading Show less

Dr. Fauci Has A Message To Canadians Who Argue Vaccine Mandates Violate Their Charter Rights

"There comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right."

Dr. Anthony Fauci | McGill University, Lance McMillan | Narcity Canada

American physician Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a strong message to Canadians who are unwilling to get vaccinated because they believe it violates their charter rights.

Speaking at a McGill University lecture on October 1, Dr. Fauci said a pandemic is one of the scenarios where certain individual rights need to be given up for the greater good of society.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Pills Are Being Tested & Here's How They Work

Think of them as morning after exposure pills.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

What if you didn't have to worry about getting super sick with COVID-19? What if you could just take a pill at the first sign of infection, and then move on with your day?

That's the dream behind a new wave of drugs that are being tested right now, as three big pharma companies appear to be closing in on a morning after COVID pill that you can take at home.

Keep Reading Show less