Nova Scotia's Proof Of Vaccination Starts Today & Here's What Travellers Need To Know
You'll need to show it in so many places.
Nova Scotia's proof of vaccination system came into effect on Monday, October 4, and there are lots of settings where you'll now need to show it.
People in the province who have received their COVID-19 vaccine will receive a digital copy by email, showing proof of vaccination. This document includes the date, time, location, type, brand and lot number of the vaccine.
Residents can also download their proof of vaccination and it includes a QR code to scan on entry to locations.
How travellers from out-of-province can prove their vaccination
If you're visiting Nova Scotia from another province or territory you need original proof of full vaccination records provided by your home province. Paper and digital proof of vaccination are acceptable.
Any digital photos or screenshots must be clear and they must also show your name, the brand of vaccine received and the dates administered.
Where you will need to show proof of vaccination
People are required to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, gyms, cinemas, concert halls and sport facilities. Valid ID may also be requested.
Proof of full vaccination will be required for people who are aged 12 and older.