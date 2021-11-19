Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Are The Highest The Province Has Seen In Over 2 Months
Regions are reinstating safety measures as cases continue to rise.
Ontario's daily COVID-19 cases hit a two-month high on Friday with 793 new reported cases across the province.
The last time Ontario hit a higher daily case count was on September 18 when the province reported 821 cases of COVID-19, according to the Ontario government.
Ontario's minister of health, Christine Elliott reported the news on Twitter, confirming that "470 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 323 are in fully vaccinated individuals."
Elliott says, "269 people are hospitalized" with COVID-19 and of those individuals, "205 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 64 are fully vaccinated."
Currently, 128 people are in the ICU with COVID-19 and only 12 of those individuals are fully vaccinated, according to Elliott.
The other 116 individuals are either "not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status."
Currently, almost 88.9% of people in Ontario 12 years old and up have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.8% of people are fully vaccinated with doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in the province some regions in Ontario are beginning to bring back COVID-19 safety measures and regulations that were previously removed.
Earlier this month Sudbury Public Health announced that they would be reinstating COVID-19 measures because of "rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Greater Sudbury," according to a press release.
This week three more regions have announced that they are reinstating COVID-19 measures or are planning to do so due to rising case counts including Southwestern Public Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and Algoma Public Health.