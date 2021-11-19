Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Are The Highest The Province Has Seen In Over 2 Months

Regions are reinstating safety measures as cases continue to rise.

Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Are The Highest The Province Has Seen In Over 2 Months
Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Ontario's daily COVID-19 cases hit a two-month high on Friday with 793 new reported cases across the province.

The last time Ontario hit a higher daily case count was on September 18 when the province reported 821 cases of COVID-19, according to the Ontario government.

Ontario's minister of health, Christine Elliott reported the news on Twitter, confirming that "470 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 323 are in fully vaccinated individuals."

Elliott says, "269 people are hospitalized" with COVID-19 and of those individuals, "205 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 64 are fully vaccinated."

Currently, 128 people are in the ICU with COVID-19 and only 12 of those individuals are fully vaccinated, according to Elliott.

The other 116 individuals are either "not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status."

Currently, almost 88.9% of people in Ontario 12 years old and up have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.8% of people are fully vaccinated with doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in the province some regions in Ontario are beginning to bring back COVID-19 safety measures and regulations that were previously removed.

Earlier this month Sudbury Public Health announced that they would be reinstating COVID-19 measures because of "rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Greater Sudbury," according to a press release.

This week three more regions have announced that they are reinstating COVID-19 measures or are planning to do so due to rising case counts including Southwestern Public Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and Algoma Public Health.

From Your Site Articles

A New Type Of COVID-19 Delta Variant Is Confirmed In BC & Here's What We Know About It

It has been given the catchy name AY.4.2.

micheledottavio | Dreamstime

The first cases of a new strain of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been confirmed in B.C.

In a press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that they had identified the cases of what is called the AY.4.2 strain of the Delta variant.

Keep Reading Show less

Sudbury Is Putting More Public Health Measures In Place After 'Rapid Rise' Of COVID-19

Some public health measure will come back into effect on November 10.

Marc Proulx | Dreamstime

The Greater Sudbury area is experiencing a "rapid rise" in COVID-19 cases, and health and city officials have decided to bring back recently removed public health measures.

Greater Sudbury, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, and Public Health Sudbury & Districts' medical officer of health have collectively decided to bring back public health measures "to limit the spread of the virus, protect community health, and protect the health system," according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

A Man Who Removed His Mask & Coughed On A Server In Calgary Has Been Convicted Of Assault

"The cough was not a reflexive action, but rather an intentional physical act."

jewhyte | Dreamstime, amorphis | Dreamstime

A man who deliberately coughed on a server in a bar in Calgary has been convicted of assault.

Kyle Pruden, 35, was at the Black Swan Pub in November 2020 when he got into an altercation with a staff member and another customer in the bar, according to court documents.

Keep Reading Show less

A New 'Delta Plus' Variant Is Spreading & The WHO Worries That It's Even More Infectious

It's the third "Delta plus" variant out there and it's in dozens of countries.

Pojoslaw | Dreamstime, Confidence Nzewi | Dreamstime

Doctors are getting worried about yet another COVID variant.

A new variant of a COVID-19 variant is showing up more often in tests around the world, and there are concerns that it might be even more infectious than Delta.

Keep Reading Show less