More Ontario COVID-19 Restrictions Are Lifting Tomorrow & Here's What You Need To Know

This is what the vibe will be like.

Toronto Staff Writer
Vaccine passport sign in a Toronto food court. Right: The Lakeview Restaurant in Toronto.

Vaccine passport sign in a Toronto food court. Right: The Lakeview Restaurant in Toronto.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, Jeff Hitchcock | Flickr

The majority of Ontario COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted tomorrow, bringing the province to the closest it's been to pre-pandemic life in almost two years.

For starters, as of March 1, the province will lift all capacity limits on indoor public settings, no longer requiring establishments to operate at 50%, which opens up the possibility for nightlife to resume.

Ontario will also no longer require proof of vaccination for all settings starting March. However, businesses and other locations may choose to continue to require vaccine certificates.

Despite the lifting of most restrictions, mask mandates will remain in place for indoor settings, with a "specific timeline to lift this measure to be communicated at a later date."

It's also worth noting that the government will allow public health units to "deploy local and regional responses based on local context and conditions," to manage COVID-19 over the long term.

"We are now in a position to lift more public health measures, but it is important to stay vigilant, as we don't want to cause any further disruption to people's everyday lives," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, in a February 14 press release.

"We must continue to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our communities by following the measures in place and by vaccinating those who have not yet received their doses," he added.

It's looking like March will feel as close to normal as the province has gotten in a long time, although lingering reminders of the pandemic will remain.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

