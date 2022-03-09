Ontario Is Going To Drop All COVID-19 Restrictions & Here's When It Will All Be Over
We're finally getting past this pandemic.
All of the COVID-19 restrictions that Ontario has put down for the province will soon be a thing of the past, as the provincial government just revealed when the remaining health measures will ease.
The Ford government released its plan for living with COVID-19 for the province, which included lifting mask mandates and more.
Starting on March 14, all mandatory vaccine policies can come to an end. That being said, while the directive will grant permission for businesses to lift this requirement, the Ontario government said that "individual organizations will continue to have the authority to keep requirements in place."
The province will still provide rapid antigen tests to businesses even though these mandatory policies will end.
On March 21, residents will be able to say goodbye to their face coverings unless they are in certain settings like public transit, long-term care homes, health-care settings and more.
On top of this, schools will lift measures including cohorting and daily on-site screening.
Then, as of March 28, the Reopening Ontario Act will officially expire, but it will have one final extension of its emergency order for another 30 days.
This act has been around since October 2020 and has been responsible for detailing previous reopening measures for the province and what public health measures to follow throughout this COVID-19 pandemic.
This means that as of April 27, all remaining public health measures, directives, and orders will come to an end for the province. Masks will also no longer be required at all indoor places, like public transit and long-term care homes.
As listed in the Chief Medical Officer's, Dr. Kieran Moore's, key principles, Ontario is gearing to move away from all of its emergency measures that the province has seen throughout the course of the pandemic and away from relying on the provincial government to implement mandatory requirements.