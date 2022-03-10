Editions

ontario reopening

Some Ontario Schools & Hospitals Don't Want Mask Mandates To End Yet & Are Speaking Out

Not everyone is happy about the announcement.

SickKids hospital in Toronto. Right: Toronto school bus.

Plumtrees | Dreamstime, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced that mask mandates would mostly end this March, but not everyone is happy with the decision.

On March 21, masks will no longer be required in most public settings except for public transit, health care settings, jails, shelters, congregate care homes and long-term care homes. In the following month, all mask mandates will be removed on April 27, along with any remaining COVID-19 measures.

The government's move towards dealing with COVID-19 in the long-term has not been received well everywhere. The Children's Health Coalition, Ontario Principles' Council and The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario have all come out with statements to oppose the mask mandate plan and timeline.

In a statement posted on March 9, The Children's Health Coalition said they would have "preferred to see masks kept in place for two weeks after March Break" so they could properly assess the "impact" of Ontario reopening.

The organization says "masks remain an important layer of protection" and encourages "everyone to continue masking in schools" to protect in-person learning and minimize absenteeism.

Ontario Principles' Council took a strong stance against the mandate lifting and posted to Twitter on March 9, claiming the decision "does not appear to be grounded in the science."

"We oppose the government's plan to lift the mask mandate in schools," reads the statement. "This decision should be revisited when we are in a better position to monitor actual case counts, assess the aftermath of the other pandemic-related restrictions that are set to be eased, gauge ongoing absence rates in schools and further consult with scientific and medical communities."

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario also came out with a similar stance on March 9, claiming that the mandate lifting "puts politics ahead of science."

"As the nursing association that speaks out for nursing and health, we are deeply disappointed with Wednesday's announcement. The province has relinquished its responsibility to protect people from this virus. That's why we urge all Ontarians to continue wearing masks," said RNAO President Morgan Hoffarth in a press release.

