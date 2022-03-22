A Toronto Store Is Offering 'Mask Hours' For People Who Don't Want To Shop Mask Free
Two hours a day guests and staff will be required to wear a mask.
"To mask up or not to mask up?" is a question weighing on many Ontario minds these days.
The Ontario government has lifted mask mandates in the province for most indoor spaces, which means shoppers no longer have to wear masks if they don't want to while grabbing groceries, hitting the mall and more.
However, some people are choosing to still wear a mask for various reasons.
Hooked, a fish market with multiple locations in Toronto, has come up with a unique solution to make their store a comfortable space for all guests, regardless of their masking preference.
Hooked posted an announcement on Instagram on March 21, saying that they will have "mask hours" for two hours after they open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, where all guests and staff will be required to wear a mask.
Outside of "mask hours," masks will not be required in the store, but Hooked clarified in their Instagram caption that its staff will "remain masked" for the "time being."
"For the time being, the Hooked Team will remain masked. We are happy for you to choose whether to mask or not," reads the caption.
"Let's all do our best to respect other people's comfort level."
Many people took to the comment section to applaud the store's solution.
One user wrote, "Haven't seen this done yet but it's a great idea. Love it."
Another user commented, "That is really awesome of you as there are a lot of us for which the pandemic is not over thank you for your thoughtfulness!"
Narcity reached out to Hooked for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.