Ontario's Top Doctor Says Masks Could Make A Comeback & Here's Why
Mask mandates for remaining indoor spaces could also be extended to a later date.
Even though masks aren't required at most indoor spots in the province, there's a chance that they could come back and Ontario's top doctor is urging residents to "be prepared" for their return.
On Monday, April 11, the first press conference Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health has had in a few weeks, Dr. Kieran Moore touched on how masks could be brought back to the province and there are three reasons why it might get reintroduced.
"While we will not be reinstating a broad mask mandate at this time, we should all be prepared that we may need to resume a requirement for mask-wearing in indoor public spaces if a new variant of concern emerges, a threat to our healthcare system, or potentially during the winter months when COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are likely to circulate again," Dr. Moore said.
As of March 21, the Ontario government lifted masking requirements at several spots within the province, like at movie theatres and restaurants.
Masks still need to be worn on public transit, at hospitals, at long-term care homes, and at other congregate care settings until April 27, when all remaining requirements are lifted.
But, in the press conference on Monday afternoon, Dr. Moore said that masking protocols could be extended.
"Clearly we think this wave is not going to be settling until the middle or end of May, and as a result, we are looking at extension for all of those high-risk facilities. Anyone in those congregate settings, shelters, retirement homes, long-term care homes and transit, we're absolutely considering maintaining it," Moore said.
Last week, Ontario was reportedly seeing up to 120,000 new COVID-19 cases each and every day, with all of the infections being caused by the Omicron variant.
