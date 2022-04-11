Ontario Is Expanding Access To COVID-19 Antivirals & Here's Who's Eligible
They are also expanding eligibility for PCR tests.
As the province continues to battle with case numbers, the Ontario government just announced that they are expanding access to who can now take COVID-19 antivirals.
In a press release on Monday, the government stated that more people will become eligible to take antiviral treatments, such as Paxlovid, which must be started within five days of symptoms in most cases.
These groups of people will become eligible to be "tested and assessed for antiviral treatments," effective immediately:
- "Individuals aged 18 and over who are immunocompromised (have an immune system that is weakened by a health condition or medications)
- Individuals aged 70 and over
- Individuals aged 60 and over with fewer than three vaccine doses
- Individuals aged 18 and over with fewer than three vaccine doses and at least one risk condition (e.g., a chronic medical condition)"
Starting on April 12, those who have a prescription for these treatments can pick them up at participating pharmacies across Ontario.
A list of sites that will be dispensing Paxlovid will be available on the government's website on April 13.
On top of this, those who are now eligible to be assessed for the treatment can also get a PCR test at centres across the province.