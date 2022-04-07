Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

covid 19 ontario

Ontario Is Reportedly Seeing Up To 120K New COVID-19 Cases Every Day

About 5% of Ontario's population reportedly has COVID-19 right now.

Toronto Associate Editor
A highway sign in Ontario saying Stop COVID-19 Stay Apart.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Ontario is reportedly seeing about 100,000 to 120,000 new COVID-19 cases each and every day.

Dr. Peter Jüni, the scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, shared with multiple news organizations like CBC News, CP24, CityNews Toronto, The Toronto Star, and Global News that the province is currently seeing another major Omicron wave.

"Based on our wastewater analysis, we just reached the peak we were at in early January and at that time, we were at about 100,000 to 120,000 new cases per day," Dr. Jüni said.

"What it basically means is that roughly 5% of the population of Ontario right now has an active infection."

Data from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.Science Table COVID-19 Advisory for Ontario

According to the latest data pulled from the science table, the number of COVID-19 cases has dramatically risen on a week per week basis, with all of the reported cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Mask mandates have been lifted at most indoor public spaces in the province since March 21, with the remaining spots ditching their requirements later in April.

"Of course, we're in a different position. I agree, we shouldn't panic but we should mask up. That's the point here," Dr. Jüni told CBC News.

Toronto's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa recently encouraged locals to still wear a mask when they're indoors while the province goes through this sixth COVID-19 wave.

As of April 7, Ontarians who are 60-years-old or older could start booking themselves in for their fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses. First Nation, Métis and Inuit individuals along with their adult non-Indigenous household members are also eligible for their fourth doses now.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

