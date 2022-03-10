Pearson Airport Travellers Will Still Have To Put On A Mask Even Though Mandates End Soon
Airports fall under federal jurisdiction!
Anyone catching a flight out of Toronto's Pearson Airport after the mask mandate is officially over in Ontario will still need to pack one with them.
"While the provincial announcement regarding the lifting of the mask mandate represents a hopeful step in the right direction, passengers should know that they are still required to wear a mask at all times at Toronto Pearson with limited exceptions as the airport is a federally regulated entity," Rachel Bertone, senior advisor for communications at the Greater Toronto Airport Authority told Narcity via email.
Some exceptions to the rule include valid medical exemptions, when you're grabbing a bite to eat at one of their bars or restaurants, and for travellers under two years old.
Based on Travel Canada's COVID-19 boarding protocols, fliers will still need to wear a mask while onboard the plane, too. Except, of course, when they're drinking or eating something on the flight.
Travellers who choose not to wear a mask on flights could get slapped with a hefty fine of up to $5,000, too.
As of March 21, Ontarians can ditch their masks at most indoor spaces, like restaurants, malls, gyms, and schools.
Then about a month later, starting on April 27, mask mandates will lift at all remaining spots, which include public transit, health care settings, long-term care and retirement homes, jails, and other congregate care and living settings.
While all the masking requirements will officially be lifted by the Ontario government over the next couple of months, the Chief Medical Officer of Health reminded Ontarians to "be prepared that we may need to resume mask-wearing if a new variant of concern emerges or potentially during the winter months when COVID and other respiratory viruses are likely to circulate again."