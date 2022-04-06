A Hotel At Pearson Airport Got A $30M Makeover & Here's What It Looks Like Now (PHOTOS)
There's even a Peloton studio!
The hotel that's right at Toronto Pearson Airport just finished up its multi-million-dollar transformation, and all of its rooms are ready for weary travellers to take a load off as soon as they touch down.
The Sheraton Gateway Hotel, which is connected to Pearson through Terminal 3, announced it is now ready to "debut a dramatically different airport hotel experience," after undergoing a $30 million makeover.
"The property, now fully complete, is the latest example of an emerging generation of airport hotels that are intended to function as destinations, places where one might reasonably stay longer than a single night," the April 5 press release reads.
The prime minister suite bedroom at the Sheraton Gateway hotel at Pearson Airport.Gillian Jackson | Handout
Guests can stay in one of their 484 rooms, which have all been completely remodelled. If you're travelling with your furry companion, there are even some pet-friendly rooms.
If having a view is crucial to your hotel stay, the hotel has floor-to-ceiling windows that either face Toronto or the runway. Rooms also come equipped with a worktable and charging stations, for those who are on a work trip.
The lobby at the Sheraton Gateway Pearson Airport hotel.Gillian Jackson | Handout
While the modern lobby gives a warm welcome for passengers coming in from their flights, it also comes packed with a workstation, soundproof booths perfect for business calls, and rooms guests can book for gatherings.
There are also plenty of amenities for guests to enjoy while staying there, too, like a brand new Peloton studio. The hotel also has a 24-hour fitness room, a swimming pool, and a whirlpool.
The Club Lounge bar at the Sheraton Gateway hotel at Pearson.Gillian Jackson | Handout
Marriot Bonvoy Elite members and Sheraton Club Level guests can also hit up the Club Lounge right off the lobby. It's open 24 hours a day, serves free food and drinks, and cocktails can be ordered right from its central bar.
And, if you need a bite to eat but don't want to venture outside of the hotel, there's a new restaurant that you can try out.
&More Restaurant inside of the Sheraton Gateway hotel at Toronto Pearson Airport.Gillian Jackson | Handout&More, helmed by executive chef Pravin Bagali, has a "Toronto-themed menu of international flavours" with fresh and local ingredients, including some healthier options like roasted cajun salmon and a tuna poke bowl.
Bagali's goal is to make guests feel their "at home, while away from home," he said in the release.
Guests can also customize their own gin and tonics, or grab a Starbucks from their coffee bar if they want a pick-me-up before take-off.
Sheraton Gateway Hotel
A king guest room at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel.
Gillian Jackson | Handout
Starting at $349/night for non-members
Address: The Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Toronto Pearson Airport, Terminal 3, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Travellers don't need to venture far to find a nice place to stay when touching down in Toronto. The Sheraton Gateway hotel has remodelled all of its rooms, comes equipped with a new Peloton studio, and even has some pet-friendly rooms for those travelling with their furry friends.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.