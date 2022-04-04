Pearson Airport Wants Travellers To Know These Things Before Flying This Easter Season
Here's how to hop on board before you hop into the holidays!
Attention all passengers: if your travel plans include going through Toronto's Pearson Airport this coming Easter, you might want to know these things before checking into your flights.
"While we're seeing more travel restrictions being eased, there are still health measures in place that will make for a travel experience that differs greatly from pre-pandemic times," Rachel Bertone, a senior communications advisor for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority told Narcity via email.
As of April 1, pre-entry COVID-19 tests are no longer needed from fully vaccinated travellers who are coming into Canada.
While these tests aren't a requirement anymore, passengers may want to prepare themselves for health checks and additional screening at Toronto Pearson Airport, which could add time to their travel day.
"In addition to process changes, passengers may experience longer wait times during check-in, security and boarding their aircraft, as well as when arriving from international destinations as there are still additional screening questions and health checks to address the COVID-19 pandemic that must be completed as part of the air travel experience," Bertone said.
So, if you're visiting relatives across Canada, Pearson is recommending you arrive at least 90 minutes before departure. But, if you're Easter vacation is taking you overseas, travellers should aim to be at the airport three hours ahead of takeoff.
The airport could not provide insight on what days will be busiest to travel on during the Easter weekend, but they did mention that Pearson saw an "influx of travellers" during the March break.
Travellers may also experience "increased taxi times" or "longer waits at their gates" due to some construction that's taking place at one of Pearson Airport's busiest runways. Aside from that, though, fliers should not have their scheduled flights impacted by what's happening on the tarmac.