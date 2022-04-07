6 Things Canadian Airports Want All Passengers To Know Before Travelling This Spring
Don't forget carry-on baggage rules! ✈️
With Canada's travel restrictions easing up and spring just around the corner, more and more Canadians are preparing to pass through airports and catch flights once again.
Ahead of what's expected to be a busy travel season, multiple major airlines across the country are sharing words of warning and tips for passengers boarding planes in the near future.
From arriving with plenty of time to spare and checking your carry-on baggage, to preparing for unexpected delays, here are six things to get ready for before you pack your bags and take to the skies.
Understand the travel rules
More good news for travellers: starting April 1st, Canada will no longer require fully vaccinated travellers to provide a COVID-19 test to enter the country!pic.twitter.com/iDJWfPwli3— Omar Alghabra (@Omar Alghabra) 1647528086
On April 1, Canada's travel restrictions changed. Fully vaccinated passengers are no longer required to take a pre-entry COVID-19 test to meet requirements, regardless of whether they enter via land or an airport.
It means vacations are a little cheaper for most travellers, as they're no longer required to fork out for pricey rapid antigen or PCR tests.
However, Vancouver Airport warns that "random COVID-19 testing on arrival is still in place."
Those who are chosen for random testing won't be required to isolate while awaiting a result, though.
Additionally, Toronto Pearson told Narcity that there are still "additional screening questions and health checks to address the COVID-19 pandemic that must be completed as part of the air travel experience."
Check what's open
While Canada's travel measures continue to soften, it doesn't necessarily mean that everything in the airport will be like pre-pandemic times.
Some locations may have limited staff or may have shut down certain restaurants, stores, currency exchange booths and more, in order to reduce contact points and comply with public health measures.
Winnipeg Richardson International Airport explains, "A number of restaurants and establishments are currently closed or are operating with reduced hours."
It suggests looking in advance for specific opening hours and schedules to avoid being disappointed if your favourite restaurant or store is closed.
The same applies to all Canadian airports.
Arrive on time
With more and more people deciding to travel, plus ongoing public health measures at airports, passengers should leave plenty of time to ensure they don't end up late for their flight.
"In addition to process changes, passengers may experience longer wait times during check-in, security and boarding their aircraft, as well as when arriving from international destinations as there are still additional screening questions and health checks to address the COVID-19 pandemic that must be completed as part of the air travel experience," Toronto Pearson told Narcity.
Those flying domestically should arrive at least 90 minutes prior to departure, while those taking international trips should give themselves at least three hours.
Winnipeg Airport adds, "Airlines may ask additional questions as part of check-in and/or boarding. Be sure to arrive with plenty of time prior to your scheduled departure."
Some airports, like Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau, share live wait times at security and customs on their website, which could help you to plan your arrival.
Bring a mask
While many provinces across Canada have now dropped mandatory mask rules, the federal face covering restriction remains in place.
That means all federally-regulated industries — including airlines and airports — still require passengers to wear an appropriate mask.
Transport Canada says that "air operators must notify each passenger, and receive confirmation, that they have a face covering as early as possible during their journey."
Toronto Pearson said that while the lifting of Ontario's mask mandate "represents a hopeful step in the right direction," the airport continues to require all guests to wear masks "with limited exceptions," as the airport is a federally regulated entity.
The same applies at Calgary International Airport where, "social media and in-terminal digital signage are some of the ways that we continuously reinforce mask-wearing with guests."
Similarly, Halifax Airport says guests must "bring and wear their mask in the airport and on their flight."
Travellers can get fined up to $5,000 for failing to comply with masking measures.
Check your luggage
After not travelling for a while, you may have forgotten the do's and dont's of carry-on baggage.
Vancouver International Airport shared a "refresher" on what you can bring through security in your hand luggage to ensure you pass through quickly and safely.
"If you’re bringing any liquids on your flight, they must be in containers of 100ml or less," it said.
"Each traveller is allowed a single 1L bag containing liquids, food and personal items."
Additionally, the airport suggests avoiding packing gifts that contain liquids, gels and aerosols in your carry-on. This includes things like liquor, maple syrup, snow globes and perfume, among others.
Prepare for delays
For all of the reasons mentioned above, travellers should expect some delays at airports this spring.
"Give yourself plenty of time at the airport before your flight as some health measures may take longer to carry out," Winnipeg Airport explains.
It's a message backed-up by almost all of Canada's major airports this season, as they warn that public health measures, limited staff and a new surge in travel could contribute to unexpected disruptions.
