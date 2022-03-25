A Vancouver Airport Worker Shares Which Bags Are Prioritized Before & After A Flight
Ever wondered why your bags take a while to arrive...
If you've ever stood around waiting for your bags at the end of a long flight, you'll know how infuriating it can be, but who decides which bags go on and come off the aircraft first?
A baggage handler at Vancouver International Airport has spilled the tea on which bags get loaded onto a flight first — after you drop them off during check-in — and which bags are first to be taken off the flight when you've landed at your destination.
The TikToker, known as @djsugue, is giving everyone a behind-the-scenes look at where your luggage goes, and what it's like for the workers.
@djsugue
Do you ever wonder what the orders are when its getting loaded 🧳 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #rampagent #viral #trend #airport
So, the order bags are placed on a flight before you set off is local bags first, then connection bags, then priority bags, then fragile items, car seats or wheelchairs, and then the remaining space is for standby bags if there are any.
Then, the actual order that baggage leaves a flight when you reach your destination is priority bags first, followed by connection baggage, and then local bags. So, if you're in a rush to leave the airport, perhaps it pays off to pay a little extra for priority baggage.
@djsugue
You really wanna knwo which baggages comes off first? 👀🧳🛬 #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ゚viral #airport #viral #rampagent #yvr #order #fypシ
In other videos, he shared the "most annoying" bags to load and unload on a flight and he also revealed some less-known information about how airports sometimes sell lost luggage that isn't claimed.
The YVR worker's videos are a hit with TikTok users, too. He has built up a huge following of more than 379,000 and gained 17 million likes from sharing what a day in the life of his job is.
YVR attracts visitors all year round, for some of the best ski resorts in Canada during the winter months and then for visitors exploring B.C.'s natural wonders in the summer months.