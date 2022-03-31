Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
cheap flights

6 Flights From Vancouver That Will Get You To The Beach By Noon & They're Actually Cheap

Need a vacation? 🌴

Vancouver Editor
Someone walking on a beach. Right: A beach with palm trees.

Someone walking on a beach. Right: A beach with palm trees.

Morgan Leet | Narcity, Sarah Nicholl | Dreamstime

Nothing says vacation like lounging on the beach with a good book — and the key is getting to that point as soon as possible.

Travel can be a major headache, but luckily there are some cheap flights from the Vancouver Airport that will get you into full relaxation mode by the afternoon.

You'll be saving precious vacation time and money, by taking these flights.

If you're up for a spontaneous trip, these make for the perfect excuse to pack your bags and book off work. Some are close enough that you could even go for a long weekend.

Vancouver might be starting to look a little less rainy, but if you need some actual tanning weather then hop on one of these.

Kahului, Hawaii

Price: $172 one way

Date: April 12

Why You Need To Go: Hawaii is calling your name! Get ready to spend your vacation surfing and enjoying the hot sun. This flight is just over six hours from the Vancouver Airport but will touch down in Hawaii by 1:11 p.m. — leaving you time to hit the beach.

Buy tickets here

Los Cabo, Mexico

Price: $159 one way

Date: April 11

Why You Need To Go: Okay this flight lands right after noon, at 2:20 p.m., but you can still catch some rays. The flight leaves from Abbotsford, which is only a short drive from Vancouver.

Buy tickets here

San Francisco

Price: $206 one way

Date: April 30

Why You Need To Go: San Francisco has no shortage of sandy beaches, and it's only a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Vancouver. If you take this flight you can be in the city by 11:32 a.m.

Buy tickets here

Los Angeles

Price: $171 one way

Date: May 10

Why You Need To Go: West Jet can get you in L.A. by 11:00 a.m., and the flight is only two hours long. Time to get sun-kissed in Hollywood.

Buy tickets here

Las Vegas

Price: $179 one way

Date: April 12

Why You Need To Go: You can fly out at 6 a.m. and be in this iconic city by 8:40 a.m., giving you lots of time to find a pool or beach to relax at — or party at.

The beaches here are manmade but can be equally as fun to enjoy.

Buy tickets here

Phoenix, Arizona

Price: $199 one way

Date: April 6

Why You Need To Go: Arizona doesn't have the ocean but does have lots of lakes with sandy beaches to relax on. Flair Airlines has regular flights to this destination, and this one leaving at 6:45 a.m. will get you there by 9:50 a.m.

Buy tickets here

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...