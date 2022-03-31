6 Flights From Vancouver That Will Get You To The Beach By Noon & They're Actually Cheap
Need a vacation? 🌴
Nothing says vacation like lounging on the beach with a good book — and the key is getting to that point as soon as possible.
Travel can be a major headache, but luckily there are some cheap flights from the Vancouver Airport that will get you into full relaxation mode by the afternoon.
You'll be saving precious vacation time and money, by taking these flights.
If you're up for a spontaneous trip, these make for the perfect excuse to pack your bags and book off work. Some are close enough that you could even go for a long weekend.
Vancouver might be starting to look a little less rainy, but if you need some actual tanning weather then hop on one of these.
Kahului, Hawaii
Price: $172 one way
Date: April 12
Why You Need To Go: Hawaii is calling your name! Get ready to spend your vacation surfing and enjoying the hot sun. This flight is just over six hours from the Vancouver Airport but will touch down in Hawaii by 1:11 p.m. — leaving you time to hit the beach.
Buy tickets here
Los Cabo, Mexico
Price: $159 one way
Date: April 11
Why You Need To Go: Okay this flight lands right after noon, at 2:20 p.m., but you can still catch some rays. The flight leaves from Abbotsford, which is only a short drive from Vancouver.
Buy tickets here
San Francisco
Price: $206 one way
Date: April 30
Why You Need To Go: San Francisco has no shortage of sandy beaches, and it's only a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Vancouver. If you take this flight you can be in the city by 11:32 a.m.
Buy tickets here
Los Angeles
Price: $171 one way
Date: May 10
Why You Need To Go: West Jet can get you in L.A. by 11:00 a.m., and the flight is only two hours long. Time to get sun-kissed in Hollywood.
Buy tickets here
Las Vegas
Price: $179 one way
Date: April 12
Why You Need To Go: You can fly out at 6 a.m. and be in this iconic city by 8:40 a.m., giving you lots of time to find a pool or beach to relax at — or party at.
The beaches here are manmade but can be equally as fun to enjoy.
Buy tickets here
Phoenix, Arizona
Price: $199 one way
Date: April 6
Why You Need To Go: Arizona doesn't have the ocean but does have lots of lakes with sandy beaches to relax on. Flair Airlines has regular flights to this destination, and this one leaving at 6:45 a.m. will get you there by 9:50 a.m.
Buy tickets here