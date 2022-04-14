Vancouver Airport Is Ranked The 'Most Reputable' In Canada & Here's The Full List
It came in way ahead of Toronto Pearson International Airport!
Canadians have spoken, and they clearly love travelling through Vancouver International Airport.
YVR is officially named the "most reputable" airport in the entire country, according to a recent study.
Leger’s 25th annual reputation study surveyed 38,000 Canadians about their opinions on various companies in a variety of different sectors.
Airports were one of them, and Vancouver's came out on top — even ahead of the Toronto Pearson International Airport. It was the first place on the list, with a reputation score of 71.
YVR wasn't even the only B.C. airport considered to be reputable. Abbotsford International Airport came in ninth place, with a score of 25.
"The COVID-19 pandemic hit the airport industry hard and continues to have lasting effects," the study said.
"Has the situation finally settled down, or will the turbulence continue? At this point, we are uncertain, but our Reputation study will continue to monitor Canadian airports’ performance year over year," it added.
Despite the uncertain times, Canadians were still able to find comfort at some airports in 2022.
The Top 10
The survey results showed that the most reputable airports, in the eyes of Canadians, are:
1. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (Reputation Score: 71)
2. Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) (Reputation Score: 65)
3. YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (Reputation Score: 64)
4. Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) (Reputation Score: 59)
5. Calgary International Airport (YYC) (Reputation Score: 55)
6. Winnipeg International Airport (YWG) (Reputation Score: 48)
7. Edmonton International Airport (YEG) (Reputation Score: 40)
8. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTO) (Reputation Score: 31)
9. Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) (Reputation Score: 25)
10. Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) (Reputation Score: 25)