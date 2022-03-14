10 Flights From Vancouver Airport That Start This Spring & Here's Where You Can Fly To
It includes the first direct flight from Vancouver to Austin, Texas!
If you're desperate for that well-deserved vacation, you now have a few more options to choose from this spring and summer at Vancouver Airport.
Catching a flight from Vancouver Airport to a fun destination just got easier with 10 new and returning flight routes.
Air Canada is launching two brand-new direct flights from Vancouver — to Halifax, N.S., and Austin, Texas.
This means that domestic connections through Toronto Pearson Airport to get to the East Coast are now just one easy flight away.
They also have a bunch of returning flight routes starting in the upcoming months, to places in the U.S. and Europe.
According to a press release from the Vancouver Airport, returning flights "include service to Anchorage, Boston, Quebec City, Sacramento and Yellowknife."
They also are bringing back flights to Dublin, Frankfurt and Zurich at different times throughout the spring and summer.
Time to book that European vacation!
The first flight to Austin, Texas from Vancouver is taking off in June 2022, and the release said that it will run four times a week. It's actually the very first direct flight out of YVR to Austin.
"This wave of announcements further signals the return to travel and the readiness of travellers to reconnect across North America and Europe for both business and leisure," said the release.
After two long years of strict travel restrictions, things are starting to look a bit brighter.
With Canada recently dropping the PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated international travellers, they are also looking way cheaper too.