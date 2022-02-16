Sections

Vancouver Airport Lists All The New Travel Restrictions & What Travellers Can Expect

Here's how landing in YVR will be different.

Vancouver Editor
Hiroshi Tateishi | Dreamstime, Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime

Vancouver International Airport has outlined all of the new travel measures that are coming, following the federal government's announcement on Tuesday, and what kind of experience people can expect.

YVR said in a statement that they are welcoming the new, more "relaxed" measures for Canadian travel, which are starting on February 27 at 9:01 p.m. PT.

The airport is reducing the amount of randomized arrival testing for travellers coming into Canada. People who are selected for random testing won't have to quarantine anymore while they wait for their results.

International travel also is going to get less expensive, with "more affordable options in rapid antigen testing for pre-departure requirements," said the release.

Previous to this, a PCR test was required for fully vaccinated international travellers coming into Canada.

Also, there will no longer be an advisory against travel from the Government of Canada, but they do still encourage you to take COVID-19 precautions.

The YVR website said that masks "continue to be mandatory within the airport and onboard your flight."

They added that the airport is cleaned to "the highest standards," through a health and safety program, and all employees and passengers have to be fully vaccinated.

"At YVR, we will continue to work with our many partners to implement these measures and keep our community informed about what the journey will look like," the release added.

The airport said that the changes are coming just in time for Spring Break season, which they are appreciative of so that Canadians can "begin to plan their future travel adventures."

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

